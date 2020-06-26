6 who flouted circuit breaker measures in Robertson Quay permanently banned from working in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Six of the seven people who were fined on Thursday (June 25) for breaching circuit breaker measures at Robertson Quay last month had their work passes revoked.

They have also been permanently banned from working in Singapore, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry did not say which six were banned.

The six are among the 140 work pass holders who had their passes revoked by the MOM between May 1 and June 25 for breaching circuit breaker measures, stay-home notices (SHN) or quarantine orders (QO).

Of the 140 individuals, 42 were caught outside their residence while on SHN or QO.

The remaining 98 were found eating, drinking and gathering in groups in public during the circuit breaker period.

"These took place at various locations such as dormitories, private residential areas, East Coast Park and Robertson Quay," the MOM said.

It added that in addition to having their work passes revoked, the individuals have also been permanently banned from working in Singapore.

The MOM also said that all work pass holders in Singapore must abide by the law, and that it will continue to take enforcement actions against those who do not comply, including revoking work passes.

This is regardless of the work pass holder's nationality and pass type, it said.

"Employers and work pass holders have a joint responsibility to ensure workers abide by safe distancing measures, and where applicable, requirements such as QO and SHN," it added.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

