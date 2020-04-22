6 youths fined for flouting safe distancing rules in viral video

While the majority of Singaporeans are staying home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, some people still have been out and about.

Among them were a group of youths who cycled to Lorong Halus Bridge in Punggol and held a gathering there in the early hours of April 16.

As if flouting the safe distancing rules weren't enough, they recorded a video clip in which one of them went into an expletive-laden monologue, complete with lewd gestures.

In the three-minute-long video, the youth said: "F*** the circuit breaker because we don't give a f***."

He kept up the antics as his companions egged him on, and said: "The more they ask us to stay home, the more we come out…"

"We're staying out every second, every minute, every hour every day, until the coronavirus spreads through Singapore."

Since the clip started circulating on social media last week, it sparked public outcry over the blatant disregard of circuit breaker measures as well as public health.

"The video was shared amongst themselves and later went viral publicly," the police said.

Following several reports of the video, the police identified the sextet, aged between 14 to 20, and issued them fines ranging from $600 to $2,000 for flouting various safe distancing measures under the new Covid-19 regulations.

However, this is only the latest in a string of incidents that revealed the attitudes of some Singaporean youths towards the global pandemic.

Earlier this month, a man said: "Even if I'm infected, it's my problem" in a street interview about social distancing, sparking a slew of angry reactions from other Singaporeans.

Two 17-year-olds behind a 'How to spread Wuhan' prank video in an NTUC Fairprice supermarket were charged in court on April 9 for public nuisance.

