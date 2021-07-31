63 active clusters in Singapore, including Zuellig Pharma, a company which distributes Covid-19 vaccines

SINGAPORE - There were 10 new Covid-19 clusters on Friday (July 30), including one with six cases involving healthcare pharmaceutical company Zuellig Pharma.

The nine other new clusters are linked to individual cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in an update.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) more than doubled to seven cases, from three patients the day before.

In total, there are currently 63 active clusters in Singapore, ranging between three and 999 infections.

The Jurong Fishery Port cluster remains the largest active cluster to date, with 999 cases.

MOH said the 105 Henderson Crescent cluster has been closed, after no more linked cases had surfaced in the past 28 days.

Singapore reported a total of 139 coronavirus cases on Friday, including 131 locally transmitted cases and eight imported cases. There were 52 unlinked locally transmitted cases.

Among the locally transmitted cases is a senior above 70 who is partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

There are 571 Covid-19 patients still in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

These include seven patients in critical condition in ICU, and 26 cases who require oxygen support.

Of these 33 cases, two are fully vaccinated. One requires oxygen supplementation while the other is in the ICU as they have underlying medical conditions.

MOH said 23 seniors aged above 60 - of whom 22 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated - have fallen very ill.

It said there is continuing evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease.

"Over the last 28 days, 43 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to ICU or passed away. 25 are unvaccinated, 16 are partially vaccinated and two are fully vaccinated," it noted.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from 961 cases in the week before to 878 cases in the past week.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from 83 cases in the week before to 257 cases in the past week, MOH said.

The total number of cases here stands at 64,861.

Singapore's national vaccination programme has been making steady progress.

As at Thursday, a total of 7,429,918 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national programme were administered. A total of 3,261,603 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 99,919 doses of the Sinovac vaccine have been administered as at Thursday, giving protection to 73,053 individuals.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.