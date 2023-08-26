64-year-old PAB rider dies after collision with minibus in Hougang

A 64-year-old man died after he was hit by a minibus while riding his power-assisted bicycle (PAB) in Hougang on Tuesday evening (Aug 22).

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Hougang Avenue 8 and Hougang Street 61 at 6.07pm.

The PAB rider was unconscious when taken to hospital, where he subsequently died.

A 69-year-old male mini bus driver is assisting with investigations.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the white minibus crashed into a traffic light pole after hitting the bicycle.

The victim, who is believed to be a food delivery rider, was thrown off his PAB and landed about 10m away from the point of collision.

A food delivery box, a notebook, a pair of slippers, jeans and blood-stained clothing were also found strewn on the road.

A doctor who was passing by performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the victim before the ambulance arrived.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.