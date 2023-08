Skidding car falls into Bukit Batok canal, 25-year-old driver taken to hospital

SINGAPORE – A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital after the car he was driving skidded and fell into a canal in Bukit Batok on Wednesday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Bukit Batok Street 32 at 9.35am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said a person, believed to be the driver, was found trapped in the canal. After he was rescued, he was taken to the National University Hospital while conscious.

The police said that the car is “believed to have self-skidded”.

In a video shared on social media, a man, believed to be the driver, can be seen sitting in a canal while being tended to by several other individuals.

Several metres away, a black hatchback car lies upside down in the canal while SCDF personnel are shown deploying a ladder.

According to Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News, eyewitnesses said the car lost control while driving through the junction of Bukit Batok Street 32 and Bukit Batok West Avenue 7.

An eyewitness, Mr Su Weifeng, 54, said the driver did not appear to be seriously injured as he was able to stand up after he was helped by passers-by.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

