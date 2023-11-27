$65 ride from Marina Bay Sands to Orchard? Drivers found touting at taxi stand

Last month, a group of tourists in Singapore called out a "tricky" limousine driver for charging them $100 for a short ride from Marina Bay Sands (MBS) to their hotel in Chinatown.

Now, it appears that some drivers are still soliciting passengers at the MBS taxi stand and charging up to $65 for a ride to city areas such as Orchard Road and Little India, reported 8world.

An 8world reporter who visited the taxi stand on Saturday (Nov 25) afternoon observed at least six MPV taxis pulling into the area with windows rolled down and doors open.

The drivers asked tourists standing along the taxi bay for their destinations and gave prices for the rides. Those unable to find a passenger would reportedly drive off and return to the taxi stand.

Pretending to be in a hurry, the reporter asked six MPV taxi drivers for the charges of a trip to Orchard Road and was quoted fees ranging from $50 to $65.

All of them also claimed there was a traffic jam.

One driver allegedly asked her to board the vehicle before "fare negotiations", but backtracked and said the fare would be calculated based on the meter after she identified herself as a reporter.

A group of tourists seen boarding one of the MPVs told 8world that the ride to their hotel in Little India would cost $65.

Despite the high fare, the family had decided to engage the taxi driver's services as it was raining that day, and they were "tired of walking".

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@8world.news/video/7305562919268306177[/embed]

Another tourist, named Jonathan, told the Chinese publication that a driver had quoted him $60 for a ride to Orchard Road.

"$60 is too expensive, the Grab fare is only over $20," he said, adding that he decided not to board the MPV taxi.

Jonathan said he was shocked by the touting in Singapore, and pointed out that it is unfair to tourists as they had no choice but to accept the exorbitant fares.

MBS, LTA aware of situation

A spokesperson for MBS told 8world that they are aware of the touting issue at the premises and are working closely with relevant authorities to control the situation.

Measures taken include deploying more manpower to supervise the area, placing traffic cones to prevent taxis from parking in unauthorised areas.

A signboard stating that touting and overcharging is illegal can be also be seen at the MBS taxi stand.

Written in English, Chinese and Japanese, the notice stated that fares must be charged according to the taximeter, and receipts must be issued upon request.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) told the Chinese publication that it takes the matter seriously and stressed that soliciting passengers is illegal.

Private hire drivers and cabbies caught doing so may receive 12 demerit points and a $500 fine. Accumulation of 12 demerit points would also lead to a suspension of the driver's licence for four weeks.

LTA recommended passengers to make travel arrangements with licensed service operators. When in doubt, they can check the fare list provided by the operator.

Passengers travelling in taxis should also check if the taximeter is activated and whether the fare is reflected on the device at the end of the trip.

Passengers who encounter drivers unwilling to charge fares via taximeter can report the matter to LTA via their website https://www.lta.gov.sg/feedback.

