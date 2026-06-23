7 drivers caught for illegal cross-border services, vehicles impounded

Seven drivers were nabbed for offering illegal rides across the Singapore-Malaysia border, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (June 22).

The errant drivers were caught in enforcement operations conducted by the authority, which receives tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and National Taxi Association.

All the seven vehicles have been impounded, said LTA in a Facebook post on Monday night.

Based on the photographs shared by the authority, areas which the drivers were caught include Pioneer and Changi Airport.

Since July 2025, over 5,000 vehicles have been checked as part of a clampdown on unlicensed cross-border rides.

For providing illegal ride-hailing services, drivers could be fined up to $3,000 and/or face six months' jail time, and their vehicle may be forfeited.

LTA reminded members of the public to only engage Grab's licensed cross-border ride-hailing service or a Singapore-registered cross-border taxi for personal safety.

Since May 4, Singapore-registered cross-border taxis can drop passengers off anywhere in Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai and Senai.

Suspected illegal ride-hailing activities can be reported online at go.gov.sg/report-illegal-rides.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com