Grab rides to JB can be booked 6 hours in advance; 30% discount during June holidays

Ride-hailing platform Grab, also Singapore's sixth taxi operator, announced on Friday (May 29) the implementation of two updates for its cross-border service under the enhanced cross-border taxi scheme.

The updates are: a reduction in the required lead time for booking such rides and an automated notification for travellers to book their return trip.

Passengers can now book cross-border rides in as little as 6 hours, down from the previous requirement of having to schedule their trips at least 12 hours in advance.

Meanwhile, they will receive an automated push notification to book their return leg immediately after securing their initial journey.

Grab on Friday also announced an increase in the discount for cross-border rides from the present 20 per cent to 30 per cent during the June school holidays — from May 29 to June 28.

The operator said this will allow more commuters to experience the door-to-door service.

Under the enhanced cross-border taxi scheme, announced by the transport ministries of Singapore and Malaysia on April 30, cross-border taxis can drop off passengers anywhere in Singapore and in parts of Johor — Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai and Senai.

Grab was also awarded the first Cross-Border Ride-Hail Service Operator Licence (CRSOL) for three years from April 30, which allows it to provide cross-border taxi booking services through its app.

Grab has been piloting its cross-border service since May 4.

In its statement on Friday, Grab said it has completed over 1,000 cross-border rides since.

Alvin Wee, senior director of transport and country operations at Grab Singapore, said cross-border travel comes with unique complexities and the feedback Grab received from the first 1,000 rides has helped to shape the two app updates.

He added that there is still room for improvement and Grab will continue to refine its cross-border taxi booking service on the app.

"As the first platform to be granted the CRSOL under the enhanced cross-border taxi scheme, Grab is committed to working closely with regulators, licensed cross-border taxi driver-partners and passengers to refine its operations and deliver a high-quality, reliable service," the company added.

[[nid:734878]]

editor@asiaone.com