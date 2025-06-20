$7 System-7 ticket wins $12.3 million: One lucky punter takes it all in June 19 Toto draw

One lucky punter hit the jackpot in the June 19 Toto draw with a windfall of $12,323,051.

This is also the third highest winning share since October 2014.

The sole winner’s winning ticket is a System 7 ticket, which costs $7, purchased at a FairPrice outlet in Yew Tee Point. This outlet is not among the top 10 winning outlets.

The winning numbers are 1, 10, 37, 40, 45, 47, with 19 as the additional number.

According to Singapore Pools, the top winning share of $13,123,509 won on May 9, 2024, was a System 7 ticket purchased online, followed by a winning share of $13,077,918 won on Oct 2, 2023. The punter had bought a System 8 ticket for $28 from a Race Course Road outlet.

The Group 2 prize of $108,637 for the June 19 draw was split between 13 people.

The next draw will be held on June 23 (Monday), with the prize money reset to $1 million.

