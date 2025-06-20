Award Banner
$7 System-7 ticket wins $12.3 million: One lucky punter takes it all in June 19 Toto draw

The June 19 draw is the sixth time in 2025 that the prize money for a Toto draw has crossed the $10 million mark.
The prize money for the Toto draw on June 19 snowballed to $12.3 million after three draws without a winner.
PHOTO: AsiaOne file, Singapore Pools website
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJune 20, 2025 12:05 AM

One lucky punter hit the jackpot in the June 19 Toto draw with a windfall of $12,323,051. 

This is also the third highest winning share since October 2014. 

The sole winner’s winning ticket is a System 7 ticket, which costs $7, purchased at a FairPrice outlet in Yew Tee Point. This outlet is not among the top 10 winning outlets.

The winning numbers are 1, 10, 37, 40, 45, 47, with 19 as the additional number.

According to Singapore Pools, the top winning share of $13,123,509 won on May 9, 2024, was a System 7 ticket purchased online, followed by a winning share of $13,077,918 won on Oct 2, 2023. The punter had bought a System 8 ticket for $28 from a Race Course Road outlet. 

The Group 2 prize of $108,637 for the June 19 draw was split between 13 people. 

The next draw will be held on June 23 (Monday), with the prize money reset to $1 million. 

