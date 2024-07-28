77-year-old man injures 2 in slashing incident at Chinatown Complex

A 77-year-old-man has been arrested and charged over a slashing incident in Chinatown.

The incident occurred at around 11.05am on Saturday (July 27) at Chinatown Complex Hawker Centre along Smith Street.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the accused, Mun Yew Wah, was charged with voluntary causing hurt using a dangerous weapon on another man.

The victim suffered a gash on his chest which measured about 4cm long as a result.

The altercation also involved a third person, a woman who was injured in the incident, according to Zaobao. All three individuals are believed to know each other.

A 66-year-old man and 53-year-old woman were conveyed to the hospital while conscious following the incident.

A man named Ivan who operates a nearby souvenir shop told 8world that he saw blood stains at the scene. He added that the area was already cordoned off by police when he was there at about 1pm.

According to comments left on Ivan's post on Xiaohongshu, an eyewitness claimed that the woman injured in the incident is Mun's wife.

In court on Sunday, Mun was ordered to remain in Changi Medical Centre for evaluation. The case will be heard again on August 8.

