8 drivers caught offering illegal cross-border ride-hailing services; vehicles impounded, says LTA

Eight drivers were caught for providing illegal ride-hailing services in Singapore for trips to and from Malaysia.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sept 30), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that the drivers were caught at land checkpoints following tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and National Taxi Association.

All eight foreign-registered vehicles have been impounded by LTA.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling also shared on Facebook on Sept 30 that enforcement efforts on illegal cross-border and point-to-point hail trips are continuing.

She said that local authorities have had discussions with their Malaysian counterparts on cross-border services.

"We have...put forward proposals to increase the boarding and alighting points, and to encourage more taxis, including more types of vehicles to provide legal cross-border services to serve different passenger needs.

"This is to improve the convenience of cross-border taxi services for local commuters," Sun said, adding that safeguarding Singaporean drivers' livelihoods is also a priority and that the use of technology is needed to track foreign vehicles' use on Singapore's roads.

Last week, nine drivers were also caught for providing illegal ride-hailing services in Singapore and for trips to and from Malaysia.

Drivers caught providing illegal ride-hailing services may face a fine of up to $3,000, six months' in jail, or both. Their vehicles may also be forfeited.

In response to an earlier query from AsiaOne, LTA said that no applicable fees are imposed during the period where these vehicles are impounded, but their drivers may be fined or imprisoned if convicted, adding that repeat offenders face more severe penalties and their vehicles may also be forfeit.

"Payment of fines do not guarantee the release of vehicles involved," LTA highlighted, also pointing out that vehicles will be returned to their owners should investigations show that they were not involved in illegal point-to-point services.

"Travellers are encouraged to use authorised cross-border taxis, buses, and trains for their cross-border travel needs," LTA said. "LTA will continue to enforce against illegal cross-border passenger transport services."

