8-month-old boy dies: Mum charged over death, dad for failing to protect him

A young couple were charged in court on Tuesday (Sept 3) over the death of their eight-month-old son.

Chloe Gan Ci Xuan, 21, is accused of causing Trevor Neo Yu Hin's death at a flat in Block 210, Hougang Street 21 last Sunday, reported CNA.

Her partner Neo Jia Ming, 25 is said to have allowed his son's death to occur by failing to take steps to protect him.

Court documents seen by The Straits Times did not state the circumstances that led to Trevor's death and how it occurred.

The couple were not represented by a lawyer, reported TODAY. They were subsequently remanded and their cases have been adjourned to Sept 24.

The police had said in an earlier statement today that they were alerted to the boy's death at KK Women's and Children's Hospital at about 12.40am on Monday.

Gan and Neo were later arrested.

A check by TODAY showed that the pair were married last August.

If convicted of allowing the death of a child below the age of 14 in his household, Neo faces imprisonment of up to 20 years along with a fine or caning.

Gan faces the same penalties, but as a woman, she cannot be caned.

