2 arrested over death of their eight-month-old son

The police have arrested a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man for their alleged involvement in the death of their eight-month-old son.

In a statement to the media on Sept 3, the police said that they were alerted to a case of death at KK Women's and Children's Hospital at about 12.40am on Sept 2 (Monday). Both were later arrested in relation to the case.

They will be charged in court on Sept 3 for causing and allowing the death of a child below 14 years of age in the same household.

If convicted, the man and woman could be jailed for up to 20 years. They could also be liable to a fine or caning.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: Couple dismiss maid after CCTV footage shows her aggressively rocking baby