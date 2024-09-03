Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

2 arrested over death of their eight-month-old son

2 arrested over death of their eight-month-old son
The police said they were alerted to a death at KK Women's and Children's Hospital at approximately 12.40am on September 2.
PHOTO: The Straits Times file
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONSeptember 03, 2024 4:53 AMBySean Ler

The police have arrested a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man for their alleged involvement in the death of their eight-month-old son. 

In a statement to the media on Sept 3, the police said that they were alerted to a case of death at KK Women's and Children's Hospital at about 12.40am on Sept 2 (Monday). Both were later arrested in relation to the case. 

They will be charged in court on Sept 3 for causing and allowing the death of a child below 14 years of age in the same household. 

If convicted, the man and woman could be jailed for up to 20 years. They could also be liable to a fine or caning. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

ALSO READ: Couple dismiss maid after CCTV footage shows her aggressively rocking baby

Singapore Police ForceKK Women's and Children's Hospitaldeathchildren
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.