Daily roundup: Stunning-looking MG Cyberster packs a powerful electric punch — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. MG Cyberster review: Stunning-looking roadster that packs a powerful electric punch

Most of the cars I test drive are fairly humdrum everyday vehicles, like hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs or, as is the case mostly these days, SUVs. They all have their unique individual selling points, but they are mainly designed to serve a functional purpose... » READ MORE

2. Nee Soon GRC MP Faishal Ibrahim to contest in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim has confirmed he will be leaving Nee Soon GRC to contest Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC in the 2025 General Election... » READ MORE

3. Former TVB actor Ku Feng dies aged 94

Former TVB actor Ku Feng has died at the age of 94.

According to media reports, his family found him dead in his apartment on March 27. The cause of death was not revealed... » READ MORE

4. Man, 77, discovered dead in Punggol flat; last seen over a week ago

A 77-year-old man was found dead in his Punggol flat on Wednesday (April 9), after neighbours, concerned by a foul smell from his unit, alerted the police... » READ MORE

