8 new NMPs appointed, including art magazine co-founder and Swensen's boss

SINGAPORE - The co-founder of an online art magazine and a psychiatrist are among nine people who will be appointed as Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs).

Ms Chandradas Usha Ranee, co-founder of Plural Art Mag and course coordinator at the Nanyang Technological University’s Nanyang Business School, and Dr Syed Harun Taha Alhabsyi, consultant psychiatrist at Starfish Psychiatry, are first-time NMPs.

Except for lawyer Raj Joshua Thomas, who will be serving his second term, the others are also first-timers.

They are: executive chairman of ABR Holdings Keith Chua Tiang Choon; chief executive of Sing Lun Holdings Mark Lee Kean Phi; assistant vice-president at Deutsche Bank Ong Hua Han; chief executive of Pegasus Asia Parekh Nimil Rajnikant; Singapore University of Social Sciences associate professor Razwana Begum Abdul Rahim; and director of NTUC’s Freelancers and Self-employed Unit See Jinli.

Their names were announced by Parliament on Monday.

They will be appointed for a 2½-year term by President Halimah Yacob on July 24 and sworn in when Parliament sits in August.

The nine were selected by a Special Select Committee of Parliament, chaired by Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, out of a total of 30 names put up for consideration for NMP positions.

It was the lowest number submitted since the ninth Parliament was dissolved in 2001.

Announcing the list, Mr Tan said: “Many exceptional candidates have come forward to put their names up for consideration. After careful deliberation, we have determined that the nine nominees have fulfilled all Constitutional criteria and are eligible for appointment.

“They also have notable achievements in their respective domains and a strong understanding of the issues they are passionate about. We are assured that they will enrich parliamentary debates by bringing to the House a diversity of independent perspectives, views and insights.”

Introduced in 1990, the NMP scheme aims to ensure a wide representation of views in Parliament, and nominees should have performed distinguished public service, brought honour to Singapore or distinguished themselves in their respective field.

On March 16, the Special Select Committee had invited the public and seven functional groups to submit names of suitable candidates for its consideration for appointment as NMPs.

The functional groups represent business and industry, labour, the professions, tertiary education institutions, social service organisations, civic and people sector, and the media, arts and sports organisations.

Submissions closed on April 19.

Ms Indranee Rajah, Leader of the House and a member of the committee, said: “We are pleased to welcome to this House the new cohort of NMPs who have made significant contributions to society and excelled in their respective domains.

“We look forward to their participation which will add to the spectrum of views and experiences shared in the House. I would also like to thank all applicants for their time and interest. The Committee is heartened by their passion and enthusiasm to contribute to the betterment of Singapore.”

