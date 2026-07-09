8 taken to hospital after Tuas dormitory fire

Eight people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a dormitory in Tuas on Wednesday (July 8), with two suffering minor burn injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the fire at No. 1 Tuas Avenue 8 at 11.40am that day.

The fire involved items at the entrance of a dormitory unit on the second floor and was extinguished with a hose reel, according to the SCDF.

Eight people were taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation, including two of them, who sustained minor burn injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More people were injured in fires — rising from 80 in 2024 to 94 in 2025 — according to SCDF's annual statistics report released on Feb 11.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com