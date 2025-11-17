9 days jail for serial intruder who grabbed Ariana Grande at Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore

Australian Johnson Wen, who grabbed singer-actress Ariana Grande at the Wicked: For Good Singapore film premiere, was sentenced to nine days' jail on Monday (Nov 17).

He pleaded guilty to one charge of being a public nuisance.

At Universal Studios Singapore last Thursday (Nov 13) evening, the 26-year-old had jumped over the barricades during the yellow carpet event and ran towards the cast members of Wicked: For Good.

Multiple videos of the incident show Wen slinging his arm around a visibly shocked Grande and jumping up and down. Co-star Cynthia Erivo and security guards subsequently intervened and restrained him.

Wen was taken to court on Nov 14 and charged with committing public nuisance while knowing that his actions would cause annoyance to the public.

The man, who has since been in remand, appeared again in court on Nov 17 via video-link, where he admitted to knowing that his acts would cause annoyance to the public, reported CNA.

@asiaone Australian man, Johnson Wen, 25, posted a series of Instagram stories to boast of his antics after rushing Ariana Grande at Wicked premiere in Singapore on Thursday (Nov 13) evening. #sgnews #Singapore #WickedForGood #UniversalStudiosSingapore #USS #ResortWorldSentosa #Intruder ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

After being taken out of the Wicked: For Good Singapore premiere event, he had posted an Instagram Story taken at VivoCity shopping mall, bragging that he is "free after being arrested".

CNA reported that Wen was arrested at Temple Street on Nov 14.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jane Lim asked that Wen be given seven days jail, citing his previous intrusion cases and "glaring lack of remorse".

In mitigation, Wen reportedly told District Judge Christopher Goh that he is serious about not committing similar acts in the future.

[[nid:725305]]

Judge Goh said in sentencing that Wen should be aware that there are consequences for actions and that his stunt was premeditated and could have caused harm.

"You seem to be attention-seeking, thinking only of yourself and not the safety of others when committing these acts," CNA quoted the judge as saying.

Judge Goh also agreed that Wen did not show remorse as he had posted the Instagram Story about being "free" after the incident.

In handing a nine-day jail sentence, the judge reportedly said he hoped Wen's behaviour will stop "for good".

Wen could have been jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$2,000, or both.

He has been dubbed a serial intruder, having previously crashed other events including a Katy Perry concert in June and a The Weeknd concert in 2024.

[[nid:725360]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com