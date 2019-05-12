9 halal places with 1-for-1 deals to Buka Puasa this Ramadan

Famished after a long day of work and fasting but not anywhere near Geylang Serai Bazaar? Not to worry!

We've put together a nifty list of places around town that serve up bites for you and the whole squad to break fast together. From grabbing a couple of healthy Korean rice bowls to go, to cutting into juicy portions of steak or kicking it up with some Thai food in a snazzy hotel, your dinner plans for this season are sorted. Assemble the gang because with eight or more in your party, you'll be able to use up to four 1-for-1 Burpple Beyond deals at a time- score!

FOR ZI CHAR WITH THE WHOLE FAM

Photo: Burpple

Hit all your cravings at once with a balanced zi char meal. Grab the whole family and order several dishes to share at Jiak Modern Tzechar (Esplanade Mall). We say get an eclectic mix of Curry Fish Head ($15), some stir-fried veggies and maybe an egg dish or two to accompany that killer view of the Singapore skyline.

FOR HEALTHY RICE BOWLS THAT NOURISH

Photo: Burpple

Stop by after work at this wholesome dinner spot along Shenton way. Shake it up and mix it up with a friend over some all-natural, wholesome bowls at Dosirak. Go crazy with these build-it-yourself bibimbaps that give you the option of choosing your own protein, base, five sides and sauce- a foolproof concoction to ensure maximum endurance this season!

FOR CASUAL BITES ON DATE NIGHTS

Photo: Burpple

Nip down to this indie Mexican-inspired spot with your better half and indulge in Afterwit's hearty wraps that are sure to fill you up. Lodged in a shophouse along Northbridge Road, this cafe makes for a great date spot-think super chill urban vibes with dim lighting and graffitied walls. Make full use of the 1-for-1 deal and get their locally-inspired Beef Biryani Burrito and root beer braised beef Carne Tirada taco to share with your loved one!

FOR AN AUTHENTIC INDONESIAN FEAST

Photo: Burpple

After a gruelling day at work, pop by IndoChili for some good ol' comfort food with the whole fam and bond over solid plates of seafood. Get more bang for your buck with the 1-for-1 deal and seize the opportunity to indulge in classic seafood dishes such their stellar Ikan Bakar Kecap!

FOR CELEBRATING LIFE

Photo: Burpple

Note this one down for special occasions. Set high above Park Hotel in Farrer Park is a restaurant with a name reminiscent of a quirky Woody Allen film and a similar air of sophistication to it. Come to Blue Jasmine with loved ones and allow yourselves to get swept away by their yummy selection of food, from appetizers to desserts. Think beautifully-plated Thai staples like Tom Yum Seabass, Green Curry and the classic Mango Sticky Rice.

FOR A DOSE OF SPICE

Photo: Burpple

Fair warning, this one's a tear-jerker. Still, after a long day, we think you and your mates deserve an indulgent meal of juicy, fried chicken sliders, accented with tons of pink mayo, at Chix Hot Chick'n. Make full use of the 1-for-1 deal and pair the burger with a dish of fiery red wings to share. Get your tissues and an icy beverage ready though- you will need it!

FOR CONVERSATIONS OVER HEARTY, MEATY FARE

Photo: Burpple

Have a heart to heart over bites of juicy soft ribeye steak with the crew at Safari Cafe. Walk through bustling Haji Lane and work up an appetite for steaks, to-die-for burgers with runny yolks and savoury sweet sauces, nicely grilled salmon and tender chicken!

FOR GOOD-FOR-SHARING MIDDLE EASTERN DELIGHTS

Photo: Burpple

Have a Kinfolk table moment with these colourful dishes that are sure to bring warmth to your bellies and health to your bodies. This one is good for groups, so we recommend gathering some friends for some fun communal dining over plates of cheesy lamb stews and claypot-cooked Turkish kebabs at Derwish Turkish Restaurant.

FOR FRESH, AYAM-AZING WINGS

Photo: Burpple

Tired of planning and feel like winging it? Here's a casual spot that requires zero thinking and just a whole lot of munching. Head on down to Wing Zone at Bugis+ with your partner in crime for some chicken doused in various sauces, depending on your mood- top ones include the spicy Nuclear Habenero and sugary Sweet Samurai!

