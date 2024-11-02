95% of Singapore employers are against 4-day work week: Survey

SINGAPORE – Bosses here are overwhelmingly against implementing a four-day working week, according to a new survey.

It found that only 5 per cent out of the 330 employers polled said they would instigate a four-day week, noting that it would improve employee well-being and job satisfaction.

However, 79 per cent said they would not implement a four-day working week, while 16 per cent said they would not implement it, but would consider doing so.

“A small handful of employers, mainly from the information and communications, general and support services, and finance industries had respectively indicated that they will do so,” said a spokesperson for the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF), which commissioned the survey.

The federation said a four-day working week involves employees working eight or nine hours a day – up to 36 hours a week – while receiving the same compensation as they would for a typical five-day working week, which usually entails staff working up to 44 hours.

SNEF’s survey comes after a recent poll involving about 100 Singapore firms by recruitment firm Robert Walters found that nearly 70 per cent of employers in Singapore think the four-day working week is a feasible concept.

A SNEF spokesperson said its survey reflected a broad cross section of the workforce, with participating employers coming from a diverse array of industries, including retail, real estate and building services, professional services, food and beverage, general manufacturing, electronics, and transport and logistics.

“Out of 330 employers polled, 78 per cent were from non-manufacturing sectors, while 22 per cent (were) from manufacturing,” said the spokesperson.

Employers who were not keen on a four-day working week cited concerns about the operational feasibility and implications that may not align with their business needs, such as running a 24-hour operation. Other reasons included being unable to raise productivity to offset reduction in capacity and higher costs due to extra manpower needed to plug the gaps.

“These results reflect the realities many employers face in today’s tight labour market and competitive business environment,” said SNEF executive director Sim Gim Guan.

“While a small proportion of employers are in favour of implementing a four-day work week, our findings indicate that, for most employers, the operational feasibility and economic implications make it a challenging proposition.”

Ms Karen Lowe, the director of communications and marketing at 4 Day Week Global, told The Straits Times that the organisation is seeking a partner in Singapore to trial a four-day working week.

“As yet, we have not secured a suitable country partner,” said Ms Lowe, whose experience includes spearheading the implementation of a four-day working week in South Africa.

Her organisation, which was founded in 2019, has arranged pilot programmes in places such as the US, Britain, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Global public relations firm Grayling, which has an office in Singapore, has piloted a 4½-day working week for Singapore employees since August 2023. Staff with more than one year of service have Friday afternoons off.

Singapore managing director Danny Tan said the firm has been encouraged by how the employees have responded to the initiative.

He said the firm has seen a 20 per cent drop in the number of sick leave days taken, and lower levels of overall turnover. For instance, he said one employee left in the past 15 months, compared with the industry norm of 20 per cent to 30 per cent.

“From a business perspective, we have grown revenues and improved profitability compared with 2023. The team was also recognised with multiple public relations industry awards – one of the indicators that we have continued to produce creative, impactful work,” Mr Tan added.

But implementing a shorter working week is not without its challenges.

Mr Tan said, initially, some staff had found it more stressful to complete the same amount of work.

As a result, some employees would sometimes choose to forgo the extra half day off to maintain their output while also managing their mental well-being.

“The realities of working in communications also meant that some consultants were unable to utilise the time off due to a pressing deadline, work event or crisis situation. On balance, consultants reported being able to enjoy the extra time off about 66 per cent of the time,” said Mr Tan.

“We have had two consultants become new mothers, three got married and two have become first-time ‘paw-rents’.”

