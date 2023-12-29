950,000 HDB households to receive U-Save, S&CC rebates in January

About 950,000 Singaporean households living in HDB flats will receive U-Save and Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates in January 2024.

This is to help defray the increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and to support lower- to middle-income households through the rise in cost of living, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Friday (Dec 29).

U-Save rebates will be doubled for eligible households and they will also receive an additional $20 to offset their utilities bills.

This upcoming disbursement of U-Save rebates in January will be the fourth and final distribution for the 2023 fiscal year (FY2023).

The additional $20 - which will be given quarterly from January 2024 to December 2025 - was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong as part of the $1.1 billion Cost-of-living Support Package in September.

"On average, the U-Save provided in FY2023 amounts to about eight to 10 months of utility bills for households living in one and two-room HDB flats and about four to six months of utility bills for households living in three and four-room HDB flats." said MOF.

As part of the same package, the S&CC rebates that eligible households will receive in FY2023 will include an additional half-month S&CC rebate in January 2024 as well.

These rebates are part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme and the Assurance Package.

No action is required by households in order to benefit from these schemes as both rebates will be credited directly to them via their accounts with SP Services and their respective town council.

