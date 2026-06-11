Man, 72, charged with using abusive language on MP and town council staff

A 72-year-old man was charged in court on Thursday (June 11) with using abusive language on a Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP as well as town council staff.

Manickam Manohar faces six harassment charges — relating to 14 emails sent between August and October last year; 11 notices put up at two Woodlands HDB blocks in May and June 2024; and in-person communication with two different town council staff on separate occasions in November 2023 and April 2024.

In five emails to MP Hany Soh, Manickam allegedly accused her of "receiving cheating money" and "misusing her MP power unnecessarily by keeping a criminal". He purportedly also claimed that she "behaves exactly like a criminal".

He allegedly also sent nine emails to the town council, accusing one staff of "stealing", "cheating" and being a "useless manager".

On two occasions in November 2023 and April 2024, the 72-year-old purportedly used words such as "idiot" and "stupid" when speaking to town council employees along the corridor.

In May 2024 and June the same year, Manickam allegedly put up a total of 11 notices containing his feedback made via the OneService app at various public areas of two HDB blocks in Woodlands.

He purportedly referred to to Soh as "stupid" and "idiot" in notices put up in May 2024, and later allegedly wrote "Hany Soh I not so stupid like you to send email or by Facebook to a criminal like you" in one notice put up in June the same year.

These correspondences and exchanges were made in relation to the execution of their duties as town council members and public servants.

In a press release on Wednesday, the police said Manickam was previously investigated for similar offences under the Protection from Harassment Act, for abusive conduct directed at various town council employees and the same MP.

Police reminded members of the public who have concerns about municipal or public issues to raise them through appropriate channels, adding that they have zero tolerance for harassment and abusive conduct directed at public officers and town council personnel who carry out duties in service of the community.

If found guilty, Manickam faces a fine of up to $5,000 and/or up to 12 months' jail, per harassment charge.

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editor@asiaone.com