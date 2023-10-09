'Accident waiting to happen': Man under fire for riding PMD while dragging baby pram in Jurong

When the wife said to take kids out for a drive, this probably wasn't what she meant.

A man was recently seen dragging a baby pram along while riding his personal mobility device (PMD) along a road in Jurong West.

A video clip uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Sunday (Oct 8) also showed that he had a young child seated in front of him on the PMD.

As the man rode his PMD on the road near Block 426 Jurong West Ave 1, he was seen slowing down and looking at the baby pram on his left before making a right turn on a T-junction.

The man's behaviour elicited reactions of disbelief, with a Facebook user asking: "What is he thinking?"

Another asked: "Is this some sort of circus or stunt ongoing?"

Other netizens felt that the man's actions were outrageous.

"Accident waiting to happen then blame everyone but himself," one wrote.

"He is not only posing danger to himself and his children but to other road users as well. We see too many of these nowadays who seem to think that accident won't happen to them," another said.

However, some netizens also sympathised with the PMD rider.

"Give people a break, don't post this," a comment stated. "Cars so expensive, not everyone can afford now."

According to the Active Mobility Act, PMD users are prohibited from driving on both roads and public footpaths.

It is also an offence to ride an unregistered PMD on public paths, and first-time offenders may face a fine of up to $2,000 and/or up to 3 months' jail term, if convicted.

