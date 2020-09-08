Activist Gilbert Goh and volunteers hand out blankets and food to elderly sleeping on the streets

In a bid to reach out to the homeless, activist Gilbert Goh and a team of volunteers took to the streets of Bugis and Lavender on Saturday (Sept 5) night to hand out blankets and necessities to those who were sleeping rough.

Sharing their outreach efforts on his Facebook page, Goh highlighted some of the disadvantaged folk the group came across.

One man, described as "probably the most pitiful homeless person we encountered so far" had been in the same spot for at least two months, Goh shared.

"He would place cardboard all around him as if to carve out a personal space for himself even though he is sleeping alone in a 10m by 10m area. He is the only homeless person who does this in all my many encounter [sic] so far with the displaced folks."

"We are glad to pass him a blanket towel and some biscuits to remind him that there are people who still care in this dark cold world," he said. "Do something good for Singapore."

Another was sleeping on the ground without so much as a piece of cardboard for insulation.

The sight of the man braving rainy weather and cold winds broke their hearts, Goh wrote.

Their efforts drew praise from commenters, with one writing: "So sad for him but so glad there are still kind souls like you and your team."

However, some also expressed their concerns about Goh sharing photos of the homeless on social media.

"I really thank you and applaud you for all the work you've done and continue to tirelessly do for the needy. However, I just hope somehow their faces can be 'censored' in the pics," one commenter said. "I think it's to preserve whatever little dignity left they might have."

Goh and his team of volunteers regularly distribute food and necessities to the underprivileged, including those staying in one-room rental flats.

Goh, the founder and president of Transitioning.org, a counselling service for the unemployed, was also part of the Peoples Voice (PV) team which contested Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC in GE2020.

PV obtained 12.18 per cent of the votes in the three-way fight with Singapore Democratic Alliance and the incumbent People's Action Party, losing its election deposit.

