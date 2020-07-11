GE2020 results: PAP wins Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC with 64.15% of votes over SDA, PV

[UPDATED, July 11, 3.21am] Results for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC for GE2020 People's Action Party (PAP) 64.15% Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) 23.67% Peoples Voice (PV) 12.18% The People's Action Party has won Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC against the Singapore Democratic Alliance and Peoples Voice. PAP received 100,772 votes while SDA received 37,179 and PV received 19,127. The People’s Action Party is leading the Singapore Democratic Alliance and Peoples Voice in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP currently has 63 per cent of the votes, compared to SDA's 25 per cent and PV's 12 per cent.

The PAP team consists of Teo Chee Hean, Dr Janil Puthucheary, Desmond Tan, Sharael Taha and Yeo Wan Ling, while the SDA team comprises Desmond Lim, Abu Mohamed, Harminder Pal Singh, Kuswadi Atwani and Kelvin Ong.

PV's candidates are Gilbert Goh, Mohamed Nassir Ismail, Jireh Lim, Prabu Ramachandran and Vigneswari Ramachandran.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast ‘live’ on television.

Pasir Ris-Punggol is the only GRC this year which will see a three-cornered fight.

PV is a new party set up in 2018 by lawyer Lim Tean, who is standing in Jalan Besar GRC with another team.

SDA has contested for the GRC in the past three elections, and like the last election, it will be its only team this year.

In the 2015 general election, PAP captured 72.89 per cent of the votes against SDA. The GRC has 166,587 eligible voters.

This article will be updated with the final result when it is announced.

To follow live and for more news, go to asiaone.com.

