Activist Gilbert Goh holds Israel-Hamas sign at Speakers' Corner, police investigating

Police are investigating local activist Gilbert Goh for holding up a sign in relation to the Israel-Hamas conflict at Speaker's Corner in Chinatown.

On Saturday (Oct 21), CNA reported that the police are "aware of a social media post showing a man holding onto a sign relating to the Israel-Hamas conflict".

However, Goh was not identified.

On Thursday, the 61-year-old posted a black-and-white photo of himself holding up the placard at the Speakers' Corner in Hong Lim Park.

"Peace not war. Israel stop the killing at Gaza! Hamas release all the hostages!" Goh's placard read.

He was expressing his views regarding the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict and a photo of himself doing so has been posted on multiple social media platforms.

The post read: "In solidarity with Palestinians at Gaza. In solidarity with those who lost loved ones during the Hamas attack. In solidarity with the hostages still in captivity."

On Wednesday, the police and the National Parks Board (NParks) released a joint statement, saying that applications to hold public events and assemblies in relation to the Israel-Hamas war will be rejected.

"The police will not grant any permit for assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries or foreign entities, or may have the potential to stir emotions and lead to public order incidents," they said.

The statement added that peace and harmony experienced in Singapore "should not be taken for granted" and that Singapore must not let events happening externally affect the situation within the country.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday that Parliament will have a full discussion of Singapore's position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the start of November.

He also noted that a lot of questions on the issue have been filed in Parliament.

As he wrapped up his visit to Saudi Arabia, PM Lee told Singapore reporters that it's "always very worrying" when a humanitarian crisis is developing.

He is aware that Singaporeans closely following events and mentioned that the sensible thing for Singapore is to maintain relations with both Israel and Palestine.

"We also have to do what we can to provide humanitarian support for the civilian victims in Gaza especially, but also in Israel.”

Singapore’s long-term position is clear — a two-state solution is the only way for both sides to live in peace.

This means Palestinians have to acknowledge that Israelis have a right to exist and to have a nation state and country, while Israelis have to acknowledge that the Palestinians have a right to exist and to live in their own country, said PM Lee.

