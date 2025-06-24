Admiralty Road fatal accident: Victim was single dad who worked 2 jobs in Singapore and JB

The motorcyclist who died in an accident along Admiralty Road last Friday (June 20) afternoon was a single father from Malaysia who worked two jobs, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Chan Yong Kang, 30, was believed to have been run over by a garbage truck while on his way back to Johor.

According to a Shin Min report published Monday, Chan started working as an electrician in Singapore 11 years ago.

He has a five-year-old daughter and has reportedly been estranged from his wife for four years, although formal divorce proceedings were only initiated last year.

Chan's Facebook profile states that he is divorced and a single dad.

In an interview with the Chinese evening daily, his older sister Cailian (transliteration) said her brother is the third eldest among eight siblings.

The victim and his younger brother Yongshun (transliteration) work for the same company in Singapore and would ride across the Causeway together every day.

Describing him as a diligent person, Cailian, 36, added that her brother was a hard worker who took up a side job to supplement his income.

Yongshun, 29, told Shin Min his older brother would leave for work at 4am and take a nap upon reaching his workplace before starting work at 7am.

After knocking off at 3pm and returning to Johor, Chan would make food deliveries until about 7pm, when he would head home to rest.

His siblings reportedly said he did so because he wanted to give his daughter a stable life and save money for legal fees related to his divorce.

Revealing that her brother was most worried about his daughter while he was alive, Cailian said the single father would travel to Batu Pahat every weekend to spend time with the young girl.

The sister said the family will do their best to obtain custody of Chan's daughter, and all seven siblings are committed to raising her together.

"She's only five, and while she doesn't quite understand what death is, she still cried when she saw her dad's body," Cailian said.

Both siblings also told the Chinese publication their brother was a cautious rider, with only one prior incident where he fell because of a slippery road.

According to Yongshun on what caused the fatal accident, the lorry in front of Chan had braked suddenly, causing him to crash into the vehicle and fall before he was run over by the waste disposal truck behind.

"The accident scene is close to the intersection, and my older brother had just left the factory on his motorcycle when the accident happened, so there was no way he was riding fast," said Yongshun.

"Online comments stating that my brother had rode recklessly are totally wrong," he added.

[[nid:719089]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com