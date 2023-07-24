'Ah ma' security officers at NDP rehearsal: Age should not be a barrier, says Aetos

Many would expect security officers to be able to protect members of the public in times of danger.

But what if the security officer is a granny?

That's the question posed by a TikTok user who shared a clip showing two elderly Aetos officers at National Day Parade rehearsal on Sunday (July 23).

"NDP mission impossible?" TikTok user Greenleavsy captioned the video, adding: "Spotted two Ah Ma security at City Hall for NDP rehearsal. Poor thing, who's protecting who?"

The clip has since garnered 235,000 views as well as mixed reactions from viewers.

Many were concerned over hiring the elderly in security roles, with some questioning if they are suitable for such physically demanding jobs.

However, others praised the elderly women for taking up the security officer roles despite their age. A netizen even commented: "Don't look down on old people, they look old but they're still healthy."

Some suggested that the elderly security officers were likely deployed to positions that are less physically demanding.

In response to the comments, security firm Aetos wrote: "At Aetos, we value our people's experience (ah ma or not). We make sure they are well and physically fit to perform their duties, regardless of age."

"Age should never be a barrier to using our skills and dedication to secure our nation," they added.

