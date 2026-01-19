AI-powered driving circuit to launch at SSDC in 2028 after 5-year delay

SINGAPORE – An artificial intelligence-powered driving circuit that enables learners to take the wheel without a human instructor on board will be rolled out at the Singapore Safety Driving Centre (SSDC) from 2028, five years after the initial target.

Known as the Intelligent Driving Circuit (IDC), the system monitors and analyses a learner’s performance on the circuit. Both the system and remote administrators can step in to stop the vehicle if necessary.

Besides SSDC, the technology will also be implemented at the new driving centre in Choa Chu Kang, which is set to replace the Bukit Batok Driving Centre by the end of 2030.

The IDC uses a network of cameras and sensors to monitor learners. Using image-recognition AI technology to evaluate video footage, the system analyses vehicle status, driver behaviour and the surrounding environment.

While the system will be available for cars, motorcycles and heavy vehicles, a Singapore Police Force (SPF) spokesperson said on-road testing will still require human examiners. The technology is intended to complement circuit-based testing, and not replace traditional practical tests.

Developed by Japanese carmaker Honda, the IDC detects even the slightest shifts in driving behaviour, allowing objective feedback and reducing learners’ reliance on human instructors.

The SPF spokesperson said the technology’s ability to operate on its own reduces the dependence on the availability of trainers, and learners will be able to use the circuit beyond current operating hours.

“This gives learners more options and flexibility in terms of scheduling training sessions and, in turn, allows SSDC to maximise its training capacity,” the spokesperson said.

Initially announced in 2017 by Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam, the IDC was delayed from its 2023 target due to Covid-19 safe management measures. Trials began in 2023, instead of 2021.

The motorcycle trial completed in 2024 revealed that the technology needed more refinement. Specifically, the system could not accurately assess certain riding behaviours, such as blind-spot checks and proper riding posture.

The Traffic Police said it will review the national testing framework with the IDC in mind to ensure that learners continue to be subjected to the highest safety and assessment standards.

Currently, the driving circuit is part of the licensing process, requiring learners to navigate slopes, narrow bends, traffic intersections and parking spaces within the confines of a controlled environment.

