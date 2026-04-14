AI-powered social robots significantly improve emotional well-being in elderly, children: Study

A pilot study in Singapore involving Lovot — the doll-like social companion robot developed by Japanese firm Groove X — has showed significant improvements in emotional well-being and engagement among both the elderly and children with high support needs.

Lovot uses AI to respond to people in real time through movement, sound and interactive behaviours.

"It creates a warm and engaging presence that supports attention, participation and emotional connection during structured and organic activities," said non-profit social service agency AWWA.

Among seniors across diverse backgrounds, including those with dementia, interactions with Lovot showed an improved quality of life, greater happiness, and meaningful companionship, said AWWA in a press release on Monday (April 13).

Meanwhile, children with high support needs were observed to have improved physical well-being, school environment readiness, and mobility.

They showed stronger attention and focus in class, better emotional regulation — including shorter and less frequent meltdowns — as well as increased attempts at communication — including non-verbal interaction, eye contact and responsiveness.

As for caregivers, the Lovot also served as a supportive tool and helped reduce the need for repeated prompting and supervision, supported more independent engagement during activities, and eased caregiving demands.

"These findings suggest that when used intentionally within structured programmes, social robots can complement human-led interventions and contribute to a more responsive and supportive care environment," said AWWA.

The study was conducted by AWWA and the Singapore University of Social Sciences, in partnership with Temasek Foundation, over nearly two years — from July 2024 to March 2026 — and proves that technology can complement human care in Singapore's social service sector.

A total of 117 participants were involved in the study — 105 seniors and 66 children with high support needs.

"Many of us feel quite lonely, so we talk to Lovot. It feels like someone is responding, and that makes us happy," shared a senior participant.

A caregiver of a child with high support needs said: "He became more attentive and started listening more in class. It was the first time we saw him read something that complex."

Looking ahead, AWWA said it will consider expanding the use of Lovot across senior care and early intervention programmes, as well as in pre-school environments.

"As Singapore faces growing caregiving demands across both ageing and disability sectors, this study underscores the potential of human-centred innovation — rigorously tested and locally validated — to enhance care delivery, support caregivers, and improve quality of life for those receiving care," said AWWA.

The Lovot project will be featured at this year's World Ageing Festival from April 14 to 15, where the findings will be presented and the technology showcased.

helmy.saat@asiaone.com

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