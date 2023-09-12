Air China passengers stuck in Changi Airport after another aircraft encounters issues

Some unlucky travellers from China recently found themselves stuck in Singapore after their flight home was cancelled twice.

A 32-year-old engineer, surnamed Huang, told Lianhe Zaobao that she and her three colleagues were on a business trip in Singapore, and they were originally scheduled to fly back to Chengdu on Air China flight CA404 last Sunday (Sept 10).

On that day, however, the Air China flight CA403 from Chengdu to Singapore made an emergency landing after its left engine caught fire.

Passengers were evacuated via the emergency slides and the fire was extinguished shortly after the flight landed on Runway 3 of Changi Airport at 4.15pm.

Nine passengers sustained minor injuries related to smoke inhalation and abrasions during the evacuation process.

According to Changi Airport, the disabled aircraft was towed away at about 6pm and Runway 3 was temporarily closed till around 7.02pm.

With the runway closed and the aircraft out of commission, Huang and her colleagues were rescheduled to board the next flight departing on Monday. They then extended their week-long stay in Singapore by one night.

Unfortunately, their journey home was disrupted again when their rescheduled flight was cancelled.



The aircraft encountered issues when preparing to take off on Monday evening, Zaobao reported.

According to Huang, the plane taxied to the runway as per usual, but an announcement was made 20 minutes later that the plane had encountered an issue and needed to be repaired.

"We thought the plane would be able to take off after repairs, but it turned back to the terminal and we were asked to disembark and wait," Huang told Zaobao.

The crew repeatedly apologised and distributed drink and meal coupons to passengers, she said.

Air China informed passengers of the cancellation of flight CA404 on Monday, and offered them return flights on Tuesday or flights to Chengdu transiting through Beijing.

ALSO READ: 'No air conditioning, not enough air circulation': Passengers stuck in SIA plane for 8 hours at Shanghai

lim.kewei@asiaone.com