'All I want is closure': Heartbroken mum appeals for witnesses after son hit by car days before PSLE

Instead of sitting for Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) this Friday (Sept 16), Nabil will be recuperating from a broken knee in hospital.

The 12-year-old's mother, Nora Rahmat, has taken to social media to appeal for witnesses after the boy was knocked down by a car near his home along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 on Sept 11 evening.

In an interview with AsiaOne on Tuesday, the 40-year-old administrative staff shared that she received the upsetting news about her son from her sister.

Nabil was on his way to deliver food to his grandfather who lived across the street, the heartbroken mum said. "My son took the same route every day. It's just not his luck.

"He's still shocked from the accident and doesn't remember much about what had happened."

Nora, who accompanied her son as an ambulance took him to hospital, shared that her sister had tried to get more information about the accident from the driver – but to no avail.

She said: "I was upset at first, but I didn't think too much as I was more worried about my son at that time.

"If the driver was not in the wrong, why can't they just tell us the truth?"

Taking to Facebook on Monday, Nora claimed that the female driver, who insisted that the "green light was in her favour", was reluctant to share her dashcam footage of the accident.

"Seeking prayers for Nabil. My heart broke into pieces," Nora wrote.

Her Facebook post soon went viral, with well wishes pouring in for the family.

"My prayer to your son sis. Hope he is stable now and get well soon," a netizen commented.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Nora Z Lina Rahmat

Nabil's chances of taking the exams would "depend on his condition" and his mum is worried that the injury would affect him in the long run.

"This boy has a bright future ahead of him and he loves sports," Nora said. "All I want is to get closure so we can all move forward."

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a pedestrian on Sept 11 at 7.43pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: 'He was trembling and bleeding': Woman looking for delivery rider who ran over her son's leg in Woodlands

chingshijie@asiaone.com