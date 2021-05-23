All residents of Pasir Ris HDB block to undergo Covid-19 testing after cases detected

Yet another block of HDB residents, this time in Pasir Ris, will have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing, after several Covid-19 cases were detected there.

Pasir Ris residents living in Blk 559 Pasir Ris St 51 have been notified to undergo a swab test on Sunday (May 23) and Monday (May 24).

In a Facebook post on Sunday morning, MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Desmond Tan wrote that residents of the block will have to do the test at the former Coral Primary School from 9am to 4pm.

Dear residents, MOH has notified us that there have been cases of COVID-19 infections in Blk 559 Pasir Ris St 51... Posted by Desmond Tan 陈国明 on Saturday, May 22, 2021

He added that for residents living in the surrounding blocks, there is no need to get tested unless they have visited households in the affected block from May 2.

Residents will receive a text message notifying them about their appointment for the swab test and more details will be provided on a flyer that will be distributed door-to-door, said Tan, who is also Minister of State for Home Affairs and Sustainability and the Environment.

He added that the Pasir Ris - Punggol Town Council has worked with the National Environment Agency to thoroughly clean and disinfect the common area at Block 559 and surrounding blocks.

"Grateful for their prompt efforts. I thank MOH, HPB, HDB, PA and many other agencies' officers and volunteers for your hard work to facilitate this special swab test within a short period of time, in order to give confidence and peace of mind to our community," Tan wrote.

He also urged residents to "stay home as far as possible and seek medical attention if unwell".

Residents of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 have completed their mandatory Covid-19 test just yesterday, after some residents of the 12-storey block were found to have tested positive.

