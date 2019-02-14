Aloysius Pang's ashes turned into keepsake jewellery for family

It is perhaps a fitting way to remember the 'most precious one' of the family.

A part of Singapore actor Aloysius Pang's ashes has been turned into jewellery keepsakes for loved ones to remember him by, according to a recent Facebook post by a local crafter.

Precious Lifetime Memories, who call themselves makers of "breastmilk and DNA keepsake jewellery in Singapore", posted the final products on their page on Feb 9.

They wrote: "We offered the Pang family the option to craft a part of Aloysius' remains into keepsakes for his direct family members as a form of comfort and consolation, knowing that a part of him will always be with them.

"Crafting his keepsake while YouTube plays his music in the background, makes me feel like he came, watching me as I craft him into (a) priceless piece of jewellery."

"His bone chips have been crafted into our 'Mighty Lover' Glass Locket to symbolise how much love the family has for him.

"The Pang family requested using his ashes in our Champagne Gold Foil European Beads, so they could bring him around everywhere conveniently."

In an earlier Facebook post on Jan 30, the 7th day of Aloysius' passing, they thanked Aloysius' elder brother Kenny for allowing them to create "such a precious and meaningful keepsake".

"Crafting your remains on your day 7, I hope it brings some consolation to your family."

The 28-year-old actor died in a New Zealand hospital on Jan 24, after suffering severe injuries during a military excercise five days earlier.

Hundreds of friends, family and fans had turned up for the three-day wake and public memorial.

Aloysius' body was cremated at Mandai Crematorium on Jan 27 and his remaining ashes buried at sea on Jan 28.

candicecai@asiaone.com