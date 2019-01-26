Farewell, Aloysius: Fans, friends queue to pay last respects at public memorial

Farewell, Aloysius: Fans, friends queue to pay last respects at public memorial
A visibly emotional Zoe Tay attended the wake of actor Aloysius Pang.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Candice Cai
Candice Cai
AsiaOne
Jan 26, 2019

Fans and friends, politicians and members of the public began streaming in to the wake of late actor Aloysius Pang held at 82A MacPherson Lane on Saturday.

The memorial will be held till noon tomorrow (Jan 26).

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong and MP Tin Pei Ling were among those who paid their respects, along with actor Chen Hanwei.

Actress Jayley Woo was also seen at the wake. 

Actress Jayley Woo arriving at the wake. Photo: The Straits Times
Jayley Woo comforting Chen Hanwei.Photo: The Straits Times

The grieving actress had admitted to being in a relationship with the 28-year-old actor following his death, revealing that they had planned to go public only when they were ready to get married. 

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang. Photo: The Straits Times
MP Tin Pei Ling at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang. Photo: The Straits Times
Actor Chen Hanwei at the wake.Photo: The Straits Times
Christopher Lee and Fann Wong at the wake.Photo: The Straits Times
Zoe Tay after paying respects to the actor.Photo: The Straits Times

Hundreds had turned up last night when Aloysius' casket first arrived at the venue, and friends like Xu Bin and Quan Yifong were seen crying uncontrollably at the scene.  

Funeral director Angjolie Mei, whose team was engaged to prepare Aloysius' body for the memorial, posted late on Friday, sharing that her "heart broke", "when the lid of the coffin opened".

"I held back my tears because I have a job to do. To make you presentable. To make you stylo milo. To make you yantao yantao (handsome)," added Angjolie.

She paid a touching tribute to Aloysius, whom she'd never met, till last night: "We changed you into your favourite black outfit. Your stubbles, we delicately trimmed. Your signature eyebrows, we carefully brushed. Your beautiful face, we gently touched up. Your hairstyle, your stylist gingerly styled to perfection. Now, you are ready to walk down the red carpet."

The family had requested for privacy on Saturday morning, where a private service for the actor was held. The cremation ceremony will take place at Mandai Crematorium on Sunday.

Hundreds turn up at actor Aloysius Pang's wake

  • Open gallery

    Fans and friends, local politicians and members of the public began streaming in to the wake of late actor Aloysius Pang held at 82A MacPherson Lane on Saturday.

  • Open gallery

    Actress Zoe Tay at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    A visibly emotional Zoe teared up at the memorial.

  • Open gallery

    Aloysius' manager and NoonTalk Media founder, Dasmond Koh.

  • Open gallery

    Hundreds queued to pay their last respects to the actor

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    Christopher Lee and Fann Wong.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    Actress Jayley Woo arriving at the wake.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    Christopher Lee and Fann Wong at the wake.

  • Open gallery

    Woo wore a pair of big sunglasses and was hugged and comforted by several people around her.

  • Open gallery

    Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    A wreath from actors Christopher Lee and Fann Wong

  • Open gallery

    MP Tin Pei Ling at the wake

  • Open gallery

    Hundreds had turned up last night when Aloysius' casket first arrived at the venue.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    Members of the late Aloysius Pang's fan club, Pangsters, tear up at the wake.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    Hundreds of people turned up at home-grown actor Aloysius Pang's wake on Friday night (Jan 25).

  • Open gallery

    Members of the public and fans started streaming in to stand outside the barricaded multi-purpose area in MacPherson Lane while the wake was being set up.

  • Open gallery

    NoonTalk Media boss Dasmond Koh, who's also Aloysius' manager spotted amid preparation work for the funeral.

  • Open gallery

    Some onlookers started tearing when the hearse carrying the body arrived at 9.20pm.

  • Open gallery

    His close actor friend Xu Bin, 29, and television host Quan Yifong, 44, sobbed uncontrollably.

  • Open gallery

    The public was then asked to clear the area so that the late actor's family and friends could pay their respects in private.

  • Open gallery

    The public may their respects from 12pm Saturday to 12pm Sunday.

  • Open gallery

    An emcee said that members of the public who wished to say their personal goodbyes could come and do so from noon on Saturday.

  • Open gallery

    Aloysius' body was flown into Paya Lebar Air Base on a Republic of Singapore Air Force KC-135R tanker aircraft on Friday evening.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    CFC (NS) Pang was accorded a homecoming ceremony with Chief of Army Goh Si Hou in attendance, a guard of honour and fellow soldiers of the Artillery Formation.

  • Open gallery

    The ceremony was witnessed by the late actor's family, said Mindef in a statement.

  • Open gallery

    At the air base, Minister for Defence, Dr Ng Eng Hen, accompanied by Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong, met a family member to offer Mindef and the SAF's condolences.

candicec@sph.com.sg

More about

Funeral Local celebrities
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement