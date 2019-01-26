Farewell, Aloysius: Fans, friends queue to pay last respects at public memorial

Fans and friends, politicians and members of the public began streaming in to the wake of late actor Aloysius Pang held at 82A MacPherson Lane on Saturday.

The memorial will be held till noon tomorrow (Jan 26).

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong and MP Tin Pei Ling were among those who paid their respects, along with actor Chen Hanwei.

Actress Jayley Woo was also seen at the wake.

Actress Jayley Woo arriving at the wake. Photo: The Straits Times

Jayley Woo comforting Chen Hanwei.Photo: The Straits Times

The grieving actress had admitted to being in a relationship with the 28-year-old actor following his death, revealing that they had planned to go public only when they were ready to get married.

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang. Photo: The Straits Times

MP Tin Pei Ling at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang. Photo: The Straits Times

Actor Chen Hanwei at the wake.Photo: The Straits Times

Christopher Lee and Fann Wong at the wake.Photo: The Straits Times

Zoe Tay after paying respects to the actor.Photo: The Straits Times

Hundreds had turned up last night when Aloysius' casket first arrived at the venue, and friends like Xu Bin and Quan Yifong were seen crying uncontrollably at the scene.

Funeral director Angjolie Mei, whose team was engaged to prepare Aloysius' body for the memorial, posted late on Friday, sharing that her "heart broke", "when the lid of the coffin opened".

"I held back my tears because I have a job to do. To make you presentable. To make you stylo milo. To make you yantao yantao (handsome)," added Angjolie.

She paid a touching tribute to Aloysius, whom she'd never met, till last night: "We changed you into your favourite black outfit. Your stubbles, we delicately trimmed. Your signature eyebrows, we carefully brushed. Your beautiful face, we gently touched up. Your hairstyle, your stylist gingerly styled to perfection. Now, you are ready to walk down the red carpet."

The family had requested for privacy on Saturday morning, where a private service for the actor was held. The cremation ceremony will take place at Mandai Crematorium on Sunday.

