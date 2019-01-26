Singapore funeral director pays touching tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang

PHOTO: Facebook/Angjolie Mei
Jan 26, 2019

She helped to prepare Aloysius Pang's body for his final red carpet.

Singapore funeral director Angjolie Mei paid a touching tribute to the late actor in a Facebook post at around midnight, Saturday (Jan 26).

Angjolie's team was tasked to prepare the 28-year-old's body for the wake, which began at noon today. She shared that her "heart broke", "when the lid of the coffin opened".

"I held back my tears because I have a job to do. To make you presentable. To make you stylo milo. To make you yantao yantao (handsome)," added Angjolie.

The 37-year-old director of funeral services company The Life Celebrant wrote that she'd never met the actor, but wished they'd been able to meet under a different circumstance.

Noting that he loved the colour black, she wrote:

"We changed you into your favourite black outfit. Your stubbles, we delicately trimmed. Your signature eyebrows, we carefully brushed. Your beautiful face, we gently touched up. Your hairstyle, your stylist gingerly styled to perfection. Now, you are ready to walk down the red carpet."

"I wish I could have met you on a different occasion and compete the number of black outfits we have."

"With a very heavy heart, I bid your farewell as it was time to send you home to an anticipatory crowd. Till we meet again."

on Facebook

Today you came home. The entire nation was waiting anxiously for your arrival. After days of prayers, the unfortunate...

Posted by Angjolie Mei on Friday, 25 January 2019

The young actor died after suffering serious chest and abdominal injuries from an accident during a Singapore Armed Forces military exercise in New Zealand.

Hundreds turned up at the venue of the wake last night even before the public memorial was due to start.

Members of the public can pay their respects at 82A MacPherson Lane from today until noon on Sunday.

Hundreds turn up at actor Aloysius Pang's wake

    Fans and friends, local politicians and members of the public began streaming in to the wake of late actor Aloysius Pang held at 82A MacPherson Lane on Saturday.

    Actress Zoe Tay at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang.

    A visibly emotional Zoe teared up at the memorial.

    Aloysius' manager and NoonTalk Media founder, Dasmond Koh.

    Hundreds queued to pay their last respects to the actor

    Christopher Lee and Fann Wong.

    Actress Jayley Woo arriving at the wake.

    Christopher Lee and Fann Wong at the wake.

    Woo wore a pair of big sunglasses and was hugged and comforted by several people around her.

    Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang.

    A wreath from actors Christopher Lee and Fann Wong

    MP Tin Pei Ling at the wake

    Hundreds had turned up last night when Aloysius' casket first arrived at the venue.

    Members of the late Aloysius Pang's fan club, Pangsters, tear up at the wake.

    Hundreds of people turned up at home-grown actor Aloysius Pang's wake on Friday night (Jan 25).

    Members of the public and fans started streaming in to stand outside the barricaded multi-purpose area in MacPherson Lane while the wake was being set up.

    NoonTalk Media boss Dasmond Koh, who's also Aloysius' manager spotted amid preparation work for the funeral.

    Some onlookers started tearing when the hearse carrying the body arrived at 9.20pm.

    His close actor friend Xu Bin, 29, and television host Quan Yifong, 44, sobbed uncontrollably.

    The public was then asked to clear the area so that the late actor's family and friends could pay their respects in private.

    The public may their respects from 12pm Saturday to 12pm Sunday.

    An emcee said that members of the public who wished to say their personal goodbyes could come and do so from noon on Saturday.

    Aloysius' body was flown into Paya Lebar Air Base on a Republic of Singapore Air Force KC-135R tanker aircraft on Friday evening.

    CFC (NS) Pang was accorded a homecoming ceremony with Chief of Army Goh Si Hou in attendance, a guard of honour and fellow soldiers of the Artillery Formation.

    The ceremony was witnessed by the late actor's family, said Mindef in a statement.

    At the air base, Minister for Defence, Dr Ng Eng Hen, accompanied by Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong, met a family member to offer Mindef and the SAF's condolences.

candicec@sph.com.sg

 

