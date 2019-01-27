Aloysius Pang's last words to mum: 'Mum, don't cry, otherwise I will cry too'

Mr Pang's eldest brother, Jefferson, delivering his eulogy during the wake in MacPherson on Sunday (Jan 27).

SINGAPORE - When the late local actor Aloysius Pang was in hospital in New Zealand, his mother was the first from the family to see him when he was still conscious.

And when she saw him in that state, she was crying a lot, said Mr Pang's eldest brother Jefferson on Sunday (Jan 27).

Describing the period in the hospital as a very difficult time for the family, he revealed that Mr Pang's "kryptonite", or weakness, was his mother's tears.

"So every time my mum cries, he'll definitely cry with her," he said, adding that Mr Pang loved her "with all his heart".

Speaking on behalf of the family at Mr Pang's memorial service, Mr Jefferson Pang said their mother had visited his brother in Waikato Hospital in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Monday, after he suffered serious injuries while on a Singapore Armed Forces exercise.

"So when my mum was crying by his bed, his first reply he gave was 'Mum, don't cry. If you cry, I'll cry too, and I'm in a lot of pain. I'll be better in a couple of days, and I'll take you to New Zealand casino to walk walk'," he said.

"So when I saw some of the pictures of what happened to him, I could imagine that he was undergoing a lot of pain. And the first priority was still mum," he added, choking up.

Mr Pang, 28, died in New Zealand on Wednesday, four days after he suffered serious injuries to his chest and abdomen while doing repair work during an annual live firing exercise there.

The armament technician from the 268th Battalion, Singapore Artillery was on reservist duty.

Hundreds of well-wishers turned up at Mr Pang's wake on Sunday at MacPherson Lane. Colleagues, friends and relatives, including veteran actors and production crew, delivered more than 10 eulogies at his memorial service.

In the speeches, Mr Pang was repeatedly described as a kind-hearted, filial, and hard-working man who loved his parents and was dedicated to his career.

Mr Jefferson Pang, who was the first speaker, said their mother doted on Mr Pang a lot because he was the youngest. She would coach him on his scripts when he was younger, be there on set, and "witnessed a fine young man growing to where he is today".

Hundreds turn up at actor Aloysius Pang's wake

The crowd waiting outside as a private ceremony went on during Mr Pang's wake in MacPherson, on Sunday (Jan 27).

Many fans who turned up to pay their respects on Sunday (Jan 27) spoke about a connection to the late actor.

Members of Mr Pang's family outside the wake in MacPherson on Sunday (Jan 27).

Aloysius Pang's parents (mother in white top; father in grey T-shirt) were visibly distraught as they arrived at around 11.30am on Sunday (Jan 27) with family members in tow.

Aloysius Pang's mother (in white top) at the wake in MacPherson on Sunday (Jan 27).

Yang Libing and Zong Zijie at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang.

(From right) Dennis Chew, Chew Chor Meng and wife Deon Tan arrive at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang.

Actors Xu Bin (right) and Ian Fang at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang.

Actor Ian Fang consoles Jaylee Woo who is the girlfriend of the late Aloysius Pang.

(From right) Felicia Chin, Jeffrey Xu and Chin's mother at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang.

Well-wishers queuing to pay respects at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang on Saturday night.

Actress Sheila Sim arrives at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang.

A wreath from Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, and Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann.

A wreath from Fly Entertainment's Irene Ang and her staff.

Actor Richard Low

Huang Biren (third from left) pays her respects at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang.

Fans and friends, local politicians and members of the public began streaming in to the wake of late actor Aloysius Pang held at 82A MacPherson Lane on Saturday.

Actress Zoe Tay at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang.

A visibly emotional Zoe teared up at the memorial.

Actor Shane Pow bid goodbye to his 'Dai Lo' (big brother)

Actor Elvin Ng comforting Jayley.

Aloysius' manager and NoonTalk Media founder, Dasmond Koh.

Hundreds queued to pay their last respects to the actor

Christopher Lee and Fann Wong.

Actress Jayley Woo arriving at the wake.

Christopher Lee and Fann Wong at the wake.

Woo wore a pair of big sunglasses and was hugged and comforted by several people around her.

Actors Chen Shucheng and Rayson Tan.

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang.

Former MP Zainul Abidin

A wreath from actors Christopher Lee and Fann Wong

MP Tin Pei Ling at the wake

Hundreds had turned up last night when Aloysius' casket first arrived at the venue.

Members of the late Aloysius Pang's fan club, Pangsters, tear up at the wake.

Actor Nat Ho also paid his respects.

Hundreds of people turned up at home-grown actor Aloysius Pang's wake on Friday night (Jan 25).

Members of the public and fans started streaming in to stand outside the barricaded multi-purpose area in MacPherson Lane while the wake was being set up.

NoonTalk Media boss Dasmond Koh, who's also Aloysius' manager spotted amid preparation work for the funeral.

Some onlookers started tearing when the hearse carrying the body arrived at 9.20pm.

His close actor friend Xu Bin, 29, and television host Quan Yifong, 44, sobbed uncontrollably.

The public was then asked to clear the area so that the late actor's family and friends could pay their respects in private.

The public may their respects from 12pm Saturday to 12pm Sunday.

An emcee said that members of the public who wished to say their personal goodbyes could come and do so from noon on Saturday.

Aloysius' body was flown into Paya Lebar Air Base on a Republic of Singapore Air Force KC-135R tanker aircraft on Friday evening.

CFC (NS) Pang was accorded a homecoming ceremony with Chief of Army Goh Si Hou in attendance, a guard of honour and fellow soldiers of the Artillery Formation.

The ceremony was witnessed by the late actor's family, said Mindef in a statement.

At the air base, Minister for Defence, Dr Ng Eng Hen, accompanied by Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong, met a family member to offer Mindef and the SAF's condolences.

Founder of film distributor Encore Films, Ms Joyce Lee, who produced and directed the 2016 film Young and Fabulous featuring Mr Pang in the lead role, had a meal with him a day before he left for his reservist duty.

The most important people to him were his parents, she said. "(Mr Pang) even told me when he finds a girlfriend or wife, the most important criteria is that she has to be filial to his parents. Otherwise, he would not accept her," she said in Mandarin.

Ms Lee said Mr Pang had looked forward to going to New Zealand because "he said he had some things to think over", being 28 and having felt he had the responsibility to take care of his family. He had also told her that he wanted to be a director and get married by 31.

"He said 'I want to get married by then - but I haven't made enough money yet. I hope to be able to make enough money, because if I marry her, I want to be able to take care of her for life."

Aloysius Pang's Young & Fabulous to be released again, proceeds will go to family

Mr Pang's girlfriend Jayley Woo, who went public with their relationship after his death, attended the memorial service but did not speak.

Actress Kym Ng said: "Why do I love Aloysius? He is very sensible, always very thoughtful, dedicated to his friends and his work. I will miss you Aloysius, your smile, your big eyes, and the gentleness in your voice when you talk. Farewell."

Actress Felicia Chin revealed how Mr Pang set aside 10 per cent of his pay every month to thank and bless the production crew, adding that he was also a humble person who would not boast about his achievements.

She said he would buy portable fans for his fellow actors on set. "He always loved, gave and spoke from his heart," she added.

This article was first published in The Straits Times.