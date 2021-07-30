Amazon Singapore shifts spotlight to local businesses in celebration of National Day

National Day is just around the corner, which means preparations to celebrate the Singapore spirit are kicking into high gear.

Hopping on board this year is Amazon Singapore, who will be dedicating a ‘Shop Local’ storefront to showcase the success stories of selected local small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The section is set to feature the founding stories of homegrown brands and their products across various categories like electronics, toys, and games, and more.

Hook Coffee, Oddbods, and Jomingo are some of the headliners, each with an interactive video that explains the origins and journey of the team thus far.

Screengrab from Amazon.sg

All three businesses have, of course, established their own distinctive identities.

Where Hook Coffee is Singapore’s first online coffee subscription service, Oddbods offers toys of the Emmy-nominated animation series of the same name.

ALSO READ: 'I was surprised they agreed': TikToker shoots aesthetic videos for old school businesses for free

Jomingo, meanwhile, is a plant-based and eco-friendly beauty brand.

Depending on the type and nature of the items, there are other options available as well.

F.EAST, known for introducing signature local flavours to its potato chips, is ideal for those seeking a unique taste experience, with its 24-pack Beef Rendang Potato Chips retailing at a discounted $59.49 (U.P. $70).

For the parents, Happyganics has got your back covered with its line-up of natural detergent liquid, powder, and a bottle cleanser that are all certified infant-safe.

PHOTO: Hook Coffee

PHOTO: Oddbods

PHOTO: Jomingo

It’s not a true celebration without some slashed prices, however. Shoppers can look forward to a curated selection of deals from local SMBs across categories, with the National Day sale bringing in additional savings from August 5 to 9.

Oddbods, for instance, is granting up to 15 per cent off its stuffed plush toys and figurines from now to August 9 via the storefront, while Hook Coffee’s Yaya Kakaya will enjoy a 22 per cent discount from now to August 9.

In doing so, not only are customers encouraged to support local businesses – especially during a time where the economic market isn’t the best – other entrepreneurs may also make the choice to sell online and globally with Amazon.

The Great Local Giveaway

The perks don’t just stop there.

To further support homegrown brands, Amazon.sg is taking to Instagram to host The Great Local Giveaway on its official page, where individuals can explore products from six SMBs and stand a chance to win a gift set.

A total of 25 are up for grabs!

Amazon Prime Membership Perks

That’s plenty of benefits for general users, but Amazon Prime members will get to enjoy even more bonuses.

At just $2.99 per month after a one-month free trial, the subscription comes with free delivery, exclusive access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Prime Gaming rewards, and the best Prime Day deals in tow.

https://amzn.to/3fAAcHs

May the Singapore pride flow strong this National Day (but please also continue to support local businesses afterwards)!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.