'I was surprised they agreed': TikToker shoots aesthetic videos for old school businesses for free

A hand caressing rolls of fabric, a piece of cloth fluttering to reveal a granny with smiling eyes — the video featuring a textile shop in Chinatown has recently gone viral on TikTok.

Behind the lens is TikTok user Unbiden, who is offering to shoot free promotional videos on the social media platform for old school businesses in Singapore.

Unbiden, whose real name is Xu Mei Cheng, told AsiaOne on Thursday (July 8) that she's never done anything like this before but figured, why not?

“Seniors are not the most tech-savvy and TikTok has been a growing platform so I thought it's a good idea to promote and do interesting videos for them,” said the 22-year-old.

The first video in her project spotlights Guan Lee textile shop at People's Park Food Centre.

Xu is seen approaching an elderly woman, explaining how a promotional video could help boost her business.

The nod of approval comes soon after and the video segues smoothly into beautiful shots of the colourful store and the granny running it.

Posted on May 31, the TikTok video has garnered over 314,000 views and 36,000 likes at the time of writing.

Xu was taken aback by the virality of her video as well as how open the textile shop owner was to her offer.

“I was very surprised that she believed in what I did. That was my first-ever video and I had nothing to show when I proposed the free promo idea,” she said.

The video’s endearing nature meant that the comments section was filled with positivity, with a netizen suggesting that the textile granny has probably shown the video to many of her family and friends.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/unbiden

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/unbiden

Beyond warming the hearts of TikTok users, the video also brought about a sense of nostalgia for some. One netizen reminisced on fabric shopping in that area during their schooling days.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/unbiden

Since then, Xu has filmed two more videos of her collaborations with local businesses.

One features a traditional bakery located at Kim Keat Lane while the most recent upload is of a fishmonger stall in a Yishun wet market.

She would go around the different neighbourhoods to try her luck, saying that some businesses declined her offer because "they didn't understand what I was trying to do".

The toughest part of the project is finding business owners who are open to her idea, Xu added.

For those wondering about the filming process, she shared that sourcing for content and editing normally takes two days in total. When the video's complete, she'll share the final cut with the business owner.

Acknowledging that she's still new to filming and editing, Xu said she "always appreciate comments on how I can improve".

Currently honing her craft at the Nanyang Technological University's School of Art, Design and Media, the undergrad said she is keen to continue expanding this personal project.

“Through this, hopefully, I get to help more businesses owned by the elderly.”

