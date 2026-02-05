'You shouldn't let me back': Amos Yee pleads with Singapore government against deportation

Singaporean child sex offender Amos Yee, 27, who is facing deportation from the United States, has published a blog post urging the Singapore government not to accept his return, claiming that doing so could create political complications.

In the post on Wednesday (Feb 4), Yee said deportation to Singapore would result in a jail term for failing to serve mandatory National Service (NS), which he has allegedly avoided since the age of 17.

Yee added that after the possible imprisonment, he would still refuse to enlist for NS.

"You think I'm just going to quietly accept my punishment and agree to serve in the military? Hah! I'm going to continue to swerve the military," he wrote.

"There will be numerous court dates, me coming in and out of prison, each time I'll maybe write a blogpost here, make a video there, condemning the military, condemning the government. All the attentions (sic) and negative press you and I will receive, it'll be amazing."

In his post, which was addressed to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Yee urged the Singapore government to "refuse to issue travel documents for me to return".

Yee claimed that he could then be deported to another country or remain in America.

'I can topple the government'

Currently in the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Yee also claimed in his Wednesday post that should the Singapore government allow his return, this could "risk jeopardising that comfortable political position".

He wrote: "There's a possibility that I get arrested and barely anyone cares. But why even take the chance?"

He added: "Call me naive but I think if I really put my mind to it, I can topple Singapore 60 years dictatorship (sic)."

"You can choose to underestimate me and I think after a dozen public protests and a lost election later, it'll dawn on you... why did we let him back into Singapore and resurrect his popularity again?"

'Worst of the worst'

Yee was jailed twice in Singapore for hate speech against religious communities. After his release in 2016, he arrived in the US and obtained asylum in 2017.

He was convicted of child pornography and grooming in the US in 2021 and initially paroled in 2023, two years into his jail term.

But he was sent back to US prison just a month later.

In November 2025, Yee was taken into the custody of ICE and had deportation papers served on him at Dodge Detention Facility.

In a blog post that month, the author, claiming to be a friend of Yee, appealed for other countries to take him in as a refugee.

The next month, Yee was listed among the "worst of the worst" illegal immigrants on a new website by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In reply to media queries last year, the Singapore Ministry of Defence declined to comment about Yee's possible deportation, but said that he will be charged with offences under the Enlistment Act if he returns to the Republic.

These include failing to report for pre-enlistment medical screening and remaining outside of Singapore without a valid exit permit.

If found guilty of these crimes, he can be jailed for up to three years and/or fined up to $10,000 per charge under the Enlistment Act.

