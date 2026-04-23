'I was an anomaly created by the system': Amos Yee turns up at court for pre-trial conference handled by lawyers

Amos Yee Pang Sang, 27, turned up briefly at the State Courts on Thursday (April 23) morning as a pre-trial conference for his case took place, represented by his lawyer.

A pre-trial conference is usually held in chambers and involves the court and parties involved in a case. It is intended to sort out administrative matters, including the scheduling of court dates.

Accused persons who are represented usually do not have to turn up.

Yee is represented by lawyer Divanan Narkunan.

"I didn't even know that I had a lawyer. So, I don't even have to attend court," said Yee, who faces three charges under the Enlistment Act over his national service obligations.

Asked how he would feel if he was found guilty, he said: "I'll just treat it like a business trip, really. It's just something I have to do to ignite a political movement."

Accompanied by his mother, Yee talked about other matters, including dating and political activism.

He confirmed that he was unbanned from Tinder and was "surprised" by the decision.

"I'm already using it, trying to find a date," said Yee, who said that he was jailed for five years in the US and that it's "reasonable" for him to wanting to find a date.

Turning to his time back in Singapore, Yee said that while he feels the US is better than Singapore — describing the city state as having "boring buildings" and "very depressing people" — he can "contribute the most here".

"Although you might say I am sort of like an outcast or anomaly, I was an anomaly who is created by the Singapore system...I think I am able to relate to the Singaporean population way more than you know, the rest of the world, like an American population, or any other places," he explained.

While Yee acknowledged that his reputation could have been damaged by his conviction for child sex offences in the US, he still feels his political activism journey is not over.

"I think I can overcome all of that. I think I can ignite a revolution in Singapore. I think eventually we'll have free food, free healthcare. National service will be abolished."

@asiaone Amos Yee, 27, who faces charges under the Enlistment Act, appeared briefly at the State Court on Thursday (April 23) morning for his pre-trial conference. He told reporters that he's back on dating apps, adding that parents should protect their children - though it is unclear if he said that in jest. #sgnews #Singapore #Court #Law ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

A second pre-trial conference for his charges has been fixed for May 22.

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