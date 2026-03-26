Amos Yee offered $10k bail after preliminary investigations completed

Child sex offender Amos Yee was offered bail of $10,000 on Thursday (March 26) following the completion of preliminary investigations.

The 27-year-old was charged in the State Courts on March 20 for offences under the Enlistment Act, after he was arrested by inspectors from the Central Manpower Base at Changi Airport earlier that day following his deportation from the US.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Yee had committed offences under the Enlistment Act, including failing to report for the pre-enlistment medical screening and remaining outside of Singapore without a valid exit permit.

He was handed three charges over his national service obligations for failing to report for pre-enlistment medical screening over nine years, from April 26, 2016, to March 19, 2026.

Yee is also accused of leaving Singapore without valid exit permits over two periods: From Dec 13, 2015, to April 19, 2016, and from Dec 15, 2016, to March 19, 2026.

He appeared via video-link in court on Thursday, where the prosecution represented by Deputy Public Prosecutor Tay Jia En asked for Yee to be offered bail along with several conditions, including a restriction on leaving Singapore.

When asked if he intended to plead guilty, Yee said he would like to think about the matter, CNA reported.

Yee's mother, Mary Toh, was present in court and told CNA that she would be posting bail for her son, but would not be hiring a lawyer for him.

Yee had fled Singapore for the US in 2016 after several run-ins with the law and was granted asylum by the US in 2017.

He was charged in the US in October 2020 with possession of child pornography and grooming a minor, and sentenced to six years' jail in December 2021 after pleading guilty.

Under the Enlistment Act, NS defaulters could be jailed for up to three years and/or fined up to $10,000 upon conviction.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com