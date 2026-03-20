Amos Yee arrested on return to Singapore after deportation from US, charged under Enlistment Act

Child sex offender Amos Yee was arrested by Central Manpower Base (CMPB) enlistment inspectors at Changi Airport upon his return on Friday (March 20), and charged with offences under the Enlistment Act.

In a joint statement on Friday, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that Yee, now 27, had failed to report for pre-enlistment medical screening and also remained outside Singapore without a valid exit permit.

The ministries also noted that Yee left Singapore for the United States in 2016, where he was granted asylum the following year.

"During Yee's time in the US, he was arrested and charged for sexual offences, and was sentenced to six years' imprisonment in December 2021.

"He was released on parole in October 2023, but was re-arrested a month later for violating his parole conditions. The US authorities subsequently took him into custody for deportation proceedings following his release from prison in November 2025," said MHA and Mindef.

The ministries added that Yee was issued with a document of identity to facilitate his deportation as he no longer holds a valid Singapore passport.

Mindef also said it takes a firm stand against those who breach the Enlistment Act.

Not granted bail

The 27-year-old was handed three charges under the Enlistment Act just before noon on Friday.

He is accused of failing to report for medical screening for nine years, 10 months and 26 days from April 26, 2016 to March 19, 2026.

The second charge accuses him of leaving Singapore without a valid exit permit for four months and seven days from Dec 13, 2015 to April 19, 2016.

The final charge states that he allegedly left Singapore without a valid exit permit once more, this time for 9 years, 3 months and 4 days from Dec 15, 2016 to March 19, 2026.

Appearing in court via video-link at around 11.50am, prosecutors applied for Yee to be remanded in Changi Prison for further investigations.

Yee, who said he would not be engaging a lawyer, was not granted bail.

His case will be heard again on March 26.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to three years, and/or fined up to $10,000 per charge.

Blog post in February

Writing in a blog post published on Feb 4 while awaiting deportation, Yee said that even if imprisoned, he would still refuse to enlist for national service.

"You think I'm just going to quietly accept my punishment and agree to serve in the military? Hah! I'm going to continue to swerve the military," he wrote.

"There will be numerous court dates, me coming in and out of prison, each time I'll maybe write a blogpost here, make a video there, condemning the military, condemning the government. All the attentions (sic) and negative press you and I will receive, it'll be amazing."

He also urged the Singapore government to "refuse to issue travel documents for me to return".

The 27-year-old also struck a defiant tone and claimed he would topple the Singapore government if he returns.

He wrote: "Call me naive but I think if I really put my mind to it, I can topple Singapore 60 years dictatorship (sic)."

"You can choose to underestimate me and I think after a dozen public protests and a lost election later, it'll dawn on you... why did we let him back into Singapore and resurrect his popularity again?"

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editor@asiaone.com