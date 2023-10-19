Ang Mo Kio resident dumps items along corridor again, months after town council removed them

A resident at Block 565 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 has started leaving numerous items along the fourth-floor corridor once again.

This comes less than three months after Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) removed the resident's clutter following feedback from Stomp contributor James.

James told Stomp earlier in July that he had difficulty pushing his elderly wheelchair-bound mother along the corridor because of his neighbour's items.

In response to his viral report, AMKTC said it has been "diligently reminding and providing assistance to the resident involved, encouraging and assisting them to clear the items obstructing the common corridor" since 2021.

On July 20, James shared photos of town council workers removing the clutter and thanked Stomp.

However, it looks like his neighbour might be going back to their old ways.

Photos taken this month show items being placed along the corridor again.

James added: "The cardboard is very dangerous and will easily cause a fire."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for AMKTC said on Tuesday (Oct 18) said it was "drawn to the case of obstruction" on the fourth floor of the block.

The spokesperson noted that AMKTC had assisted the resident to remove the items at the common corridor on July 20.

"However, during our regular inspections, we have noticed that additional items have been placed in the same area," added the spokesperson.

"These items are in compliance with the Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF) fire safety guidelines, which stipulate a minimum unobstructed width of 1.2m for the use of common property.

"AMKTC will continue to take proactive measures to educate and guide residents to place as few items as possible in communal corridors for safety reasons. We will also post notices on our notice boards asking residents to be considerate of the neighbourhood.

"AMKTC would like to take this opportunity to remind residents to keep common areas clear of obstructions. This would minimise the proliferation of mosquitoes and possible fire hazards."

ALSO READ: Hougang resident blocks corridor with sofas and cabinets, town council to remove items

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.