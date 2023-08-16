Hougang resident blocks corridor with sofas and cabinets, town council to remove items

A Hougang resident is concerned about the bulky furniture left by her neighbour along the common corridor at her block.

Stomp contributor T told Stomp that huge cabinets, sofas and clothes racks can be seen lining the corridor on the second floor of Block 542 Hougang Avenue 8.

She expressed concerns over the furniture obstructing the corridor and being a fire hazard.

"During Chinese New Year this year, my relatives came to visit and saw and reported this to the town council, but so far nothing has been removed," she said.

"The reason why my cousin reported the matter was because my aunt needs someone to hold her to walk but my cousin was not able to stand by her side.

"On July 17, I gave my feedback to the town council too but to date, the status quo remains.

"Many times when my mum pushes her bicycle along the walkway, she would cut herself from the bicycle pedal as she has no space allowance to push the bicycle properly.

"Our block structure is also pretty unique in a way where a unit on the third floor does not have lift access.

"Thus, if something really happens and an ambulance stretcher is needed to pass through, I am sure they will have difficulty doing so.

In response to a Stomp query, an Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) spokesman said on Aug 15 that they were drawn to a case of an obstruction at the said block on May 31.

"AMKTC conducted an on-site inspection and visited the resident several times to advise him to vacate his belongings for safety reasons," the spokesman said.

"However, the resident could not be contacted and AMKTC had served him with notices on June 9 and July 14 to ensure compliance.

"AMKTC served the resident with a final reminder on Aug 15 and will clear away the items in the common hallway within seven days of the date of the reminder.

"AMKTC will continue to monitor the situation closely and take appropriate action as necessary and would also like to take this opportunity to remind residents to keep the common areas free of obstructions.

"This would help to reduce mosquito breeding sites and potential fire hazards.

"AMKTC will continue to engage and provide the necessary support to our residents to create a great place for our residents to live, work and play."

ALSO READ: Karang guni's items along corridor scare off potential flat buyers, says Potong Pasir resident

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.