Karang guni's items along corridor scares off potential flat buyers, says Potong Pasir resident

He's had to bear with the loud sound of footsteps and heavy thuds coming from the unit above, which has affected his sleep every night.

One resident from Block 137 Potong Pasir Avenue 3 told Shin Min Daily News how loud noises can be heard from the floor above every day and in the middle of the night.

The resident, surnamed Ye, shared that at times, it sounds like heavy items are being thrown on the ground, and even wearing ear plugs does little to help. This disrupted his sleep and led him to lodge a complaint to the authorities.

The 56-year-old, who has lived there for a year, said that when he went upstairs to investigate, he found both sides of the corridor to the unit lined with old, second-hand items.

Ye told Shin Min that the unit is occupied by a couple "in their 70s or 80s" along with their son estimated to be around 30 years old.

"I spoke nicely to the elderly man at first and he apologised. After I found out that it was the son who was making the noise, I gave him some suggestions," said Ye.

Ye said the elderly man told him that his wife works as a karang guni (rag-and-bone collector) and the items along the corridor had already been tidied up.

Shin Min reporters visited the block and observed that the pile of objects stacked along the corridor were visible the moment the lift doors opened, but noted that no smell emanated from them.

The elderly female resident told reporters that she'd been working as a karang guni for over 20 years and insists on earning her own keep.

She revealed that she wakes up at 4am to 5am every day and goes on her rounds before returning home at midnight. She pushes a cart to Toa Payoh Lorong 8 where she buys and sells cardboard, and the journey takes about an hour to and fro.

She shared that 100kg of cardboard sells for $7, while old clothes fetch 10 cents per kilogram. Electrical items on the other hand, are sold at a different place and would require someone with a lorry to send it there.

The elderly woman shared that although her five children still give her pocket money for her living expenses and her husband is also working, she is used to being a karang guni and it helps to kill time.

"I've never relied on others… this is my backbone. I make money from this and I have money to eat," she added.

One neighbour on the same floor, who has lived there for over 30 years, shared how the couple would be busy organising and sorting the items every night.

"We can usually accept it, but sometimes there's just too many things and we would remind them to tidy them up," said the neighbour, who's looking to sell her flat.

However, she revealed that potential buyers have been scared off by the sight that greeted them the moment they stepped out of the lift. So far no one who'd come to view the flat has expressed interest, said the neighbour. She also said that she's worried that she won't be able to sell her flat.

Another resident interviewed by Shin Min stated that while the situation is an eyesore, it is still tolerable. "They don't stack the items near our door, so I haven't said anything."

A spokesperson from the Jalan Besar Town Council told the Chinese evening daily that no one was in when they went to visit the unit on Aug 4.

They'd left a note informing the homeowner of the visit and asked them to contact the town council. The spokesperson added that they would continue to work with the residents and advise them to keep the corridors clear of objects.

Said the elderly karang guni: "Town council staff had looked for me before to ask me to clear the items along the corridor. I'll usually need about two weeks to a month to do so. I will clear them before Chinese New Year next year."

