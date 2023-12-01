Ang Mo Kio resident persists in dumping items along corridor despite reminders from town council

A resident at Block 565 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 has added to the clutter left along the shared fourth-floor corridor despite reminders to be considerate.

In July, Stomp contributor James told Stomp that he had difficulty pushing his mother in a wheelchair along the corridor due to numerous items obstructing their way.

The Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) told Stomp that it had been "diligently reminding and providing assistance to the resident involved, encouraging and assisting them to clear the items obstructing the common corridor" since 2021.

After the article went viral, James shared photos of town council workers removing the clutter and thanked Stomp, adding that he was "very happy".

However, his happiness was short-lived when in October, he shared photos of items lining the corridor again.

He noted that several cardboard boxes were amongst the clutter and expressed concern over them being a fire hazard.

In response to a Stomp query, AMKTC said it noticed additional items had been placed in the same area.

However, the items were "in compliance with the Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF) fire safety guidelines, which stipulate a minimum unobstructed width of 1.2m for the use of common property".

The town council said it would continue to educate and guide residents to place as few items as possible in communal corridors in the interest of safety.

It reminded residents to keep common areas clear of obstruction to minimise the proliferation of mosquitoes and possible fire hazards.

It also posted notices reminding residents to be considerate of the neighbourhood.

Unfortunately, the situation does not appear to have improved.

James shared photos taken along the corridor on Nov 29 showing items including, a bicycle, vacuum, suitcase, a GrabFood delivery bag and numerous boxes.

"My mother is in a wheelchair, and I suffered a stroke on Nov 10," he said.

"If fire comes, we cannot run."

Stomp understands he has contacted the town council to update them on the matter.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.