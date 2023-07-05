Ang Mo Kio resident who hangs laundry down multiple storeys goes viral

People have gotten very creative when it comes to drying their clothes, whether it's using the fitness corner, badminton court or common corridor and staircase.

But can they beat this woman who was seen hanging her laundry down multiple floors at Block 465 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10?

Stomp contributor YBW, who lives two storeys below the woman, was heading out for lunch when she came across the unusual sight on Sunday (July 2), at around 12.30pm.

She recounted: "I opened my door and saw an epic 'escape ladder' of clothes hanging down two floors. It was my first time seeing something like this.

"A friend of mine from the opposite block took photos and videos for me."

Videos that YBW sent to Stomp show the woman retrieving clothing from the 'ladder' of laundry and sorting out clothes along the corridor.

YBW, who reported the incident to the town council, added: "It was such a bizarre sight. The neighbour even had her 'escape ladder' clipped nicely to the the railing after she kept her clothing."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesman for Ang Mo Kio Town Council said it received feedback via its Integrated Estate Management System (IEMS) regarding a resident hanging clothes down multiple floors at the block.

The spokesman said: "When our staff arrived on site, the laundry had already been removed. We tried to contact the owner, but they were not at home during our visit.

"Our property officer will closely monitor the situation and provide appropriate guidance to the resident involved if the need arises."

