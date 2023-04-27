Woman hangs underwear along common corridor in Woodlands, neighbours say it's a fire hazard

What if there is an emergency?

A woman has been hanging her clothes including underwear in the common spaces of her HDB block at Champions Way in Woodlands, much to the dismay of her neighbours.

The clutter has made life especially difficult for one neighbour.

"She is disabled in a wheelchair," said Stomp contributor Anonymous, whose mother lives alone on the same floor.

"She is very nice. But the old lady has been putting her lingerie in the corridor which makes it hard for the wheelchair to go through.

"The old lady is very mean towards the neighbours and so are her children when they come and visit her. They told their mother not to take the clothes in and hang them outside. Every morning, the neighbours have to see her lingerie.

"It's a fire hazard. We told her many times that kids even fell when they were running in a hurry down the stairs."

Photos shared by the Stomp contributor also showed mattresses left outside.

The Stomp contributor said the woman lives in the one-room rental flat with her husband and a maid, but was reluctant to reveal the block number as "the family is very fierce".

"They kept scolding my mother and her disabled neighbour. Her children threatened my mum," said the Stomp contributor.

"We made a police report, but the police asked to us go for mediation and didn't ask them to remove anything. That was about eight months ago."

The Stomp contributor said that the police have been called three times and shared a photo of three police case cards.

"My mum's door hinges were broken. The vase and shoes she put outside were lost. Now she keeps everything inside. My mother will die in her home with them mentally abusing my mum like this."

The Stomp contributor claimed to have also written to the town council.

In response to a Stomp query, the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council said: "Based on our records, this is the first time we have received this feedback.

"We have advised the resident on hanging laundry using the provided amenities within the residential unit."

Stomp has contacted the police for more info.

