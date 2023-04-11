Angmoh who grew up in Singapore defends use of Singlish after accusations of 'casual racism'

Singaporeans tend to get flattered when we see a foreigner who tries to speak the way we do, but do outsiders share the same sentiment?

In a TikTok video uploaded on March 30, TikTok influencer Tom Birchy, who grew up in Singapore, gave his own take of the Singlish accent while he was back visiting the country, at the request of a commenter.

Some netizens, however, did not take it well, with one calling his actions as "casual racism".

In response, Birchy uploaded a separate TikTok denouncing the netizen for "being triggered and calling me a racist for doing a Singaporean accent when asked".

In the caption, he wrote that "my Singaporean accent is racist according to British people that couldn't find Singapore on a map".

"Considering I went to school in Singapore, grew up here and was surrounded by Singaporeans my whole life, I think I'm allowed to do that," he said.

"I was the only White kid in two of my schools: Balestier Hill Primary and Anglo-Chinese School (Junior). There was a sea of Singaporean Chinese faces, and me."

Birchy then said that Singaporeans found such humour funny, and went on to label the nation as "the most multicultural country in the world".

"Do you know why it works? Because everyone f***ing loves. Everyone is fun, and everyone gets on," Birchy explained.

The influencer, who has 90,000 followers and currently lives in Thailand, then said that this phenomenon is unlike England, "where we claim to be multicultural but everyone f***ing hates each other".

Birchy then described Singapore as "nice", "civilised" and "fun".

"So me doing a Singaporean accent, no, it's not casual racism, you clown," he said.

"It's just me appreciating this place, appreciating where I came from."

He then concluded the video by saying that "Singlish is funny mate. It's a funny hybrid of Chinese, Malay and English, and I appreciate it and this country, you clown".

In the comment section, Birchy was met with praise by netizens for his response from both Singaporeans and Britons alike, some of whom also denounced the commenter who accused him of racism for "getting offended for [Singaporeans]".

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/tombirchytok

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/tombirchytok

Some other commenters on the original video were also quick to point out that his accent wasn't exactly accurate, but still appreciated the effort he took to try it out.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/tombirchytok

Others were, however, less amused, with one netizen showing annoyance and told him to "at least do it right".

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/tombirchytok

AsiaOne has reached out to Birchy for more information.

Singaporean accent done by others

While Birchy's Singaporean accent may not be exactly on point, there are other foreigners who may be more natural in doing them, winning the hearts of many on the internet.

Back in 2021, UK-born Daisy Anne, became an internet sensation after her super authentic Singaporean accent went viral.

In the video, she started off with a question: "If you're from Singapore, why are you White?", seemingly a reference to the 2004 film Mean Girls.

All of a sudden, she switched to a Singaporean attitude and accent, turning to the camera to ask: "Who say cannot ah! Your mader issit?"

She then went on to sing a few lines from the national anthem, and asked if if they had thought she was doing it for fun.

Daisy, who moved to Singapore when she was six and attended local schools, won the hearts of many on the internet, with one even saying she sounded "like the MRT auntie".

ALSO READ: 'Died hearing this': Singaporean character in Thai Netflix drama triggers locals with wrong usage of 'lah'

wongdaoen@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.