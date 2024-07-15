Angry employer prints 100 leaflets shaming maid who borrowed $2,000 and went MIA after dad's funeral in Myanmar

After learning that her maid's father had died, Wu Yaman (transliteration), 82, paid for the helper's airfare and lent her another $2,000 for the funeral costs.

But the Myanmar woman — who had been employed for more than four years — later became uncontactable and never returned to Singapore.

Outraged, Wu subsequently printed out 100 leaflets lambasting the maid, distributing them to residents in the estate, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The saga started on June 5, when the maid claimed that her father had committed suicide in Myanmar.

Wu said she then told her daughter to purchase round-trip air tickets — which cost $500 — for the maid to fly home. She also paid $200 for the maid's insurance and $50 for the taxi ride to the airport.

The helper also borrowed $2,000 from her to pay for funeral expenses. The total sum of $2,750 was to be repaid to Wu through salary deductions when she returned to Singapore.

Upon arriving in Myanmar on June 6, the maid texted Wu to report her safe arrival. However, the woman became uncontactable after June 11.

"She was supposed to return on June 21, but didn't show up. At first, we thought since she was familiar with Singapore, she could come home by herself without us having to pick her up at the airport," explained the elderly woman.

"Till today, she still hasn't shown up, so I made a police report."

The police confirmed to Shin Min that a report was lodged.

Leaflets have maid's personal details, 'tips'

Wu told the Chinese evening daily that the maid was a tad lazy but would still complete her daily tasks, adding that she treated the latter well and would bring her along whenever she went out.

"Last March, I let her return home for six weeks to visit her family and she came back [to Singapore] afterwards, so I didn't suspect anything this time."

She added that the helper was not behaving suspiciously before she left for Myanmar in June and did not appear to owe money.

On July 5, Wu printed leaflets - which she distributed to residents and put up at lift lobbies - in a bid to warn other employers.

According to Shin Min, the leaflet has the maid's photos and personal information such as her passport number.

The elderly woman also wrote "tips" for employers, telling them not to believe their maids' stories, to check their work regularly and not to lend them money.

In the leaflet, she also accused some maids of being lazy and dishonest, and possibly damaging their employers' belongings.

But some people have taken offence at the public shaming of the maid.

A maid working for another family apparently tore down the flyer and accused Wu of slandering the missing maid.

